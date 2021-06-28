The race is on in the North Star League town ball standings, and the Hutchinson Huskies are in the thick of it as teams prepare for the second half of the season.
It’s been a good month for the Huskies, who have gone 10-2 since the end of May and boast a 15-5 overall record. In the NSL standings their 7-3 record puts them in third place and 2.5 games behind Buffalo, the leader.
The keys to Hutchinson’s success have been simple, according to the Huskies’ Matt Piechowski. They’re playing together as a team and getting good production on the field and throughout the lineup.
“We’ve been playing pretty good defense for the most part,” Piechowski said. “Nobody’s having a great season hitting, but we’re hitting good enough up and down the order where it’s being pretty productive, not top heavy or bottom heavy.”
As of Monday, Hutchinson was batting .286 as a team with 150 runs scored compared to just 71 allowed. And there have been some stars in the batting order, like Jayden Fleck, who has a .414 batting average and .518 on-base percentage. He’s also leading the Huskies with 24 runs scored and 11 doubles to go with 15 RBIs. Mitchell Reiner has also swung a big bat, hitting three home runs this year and driving in 17 runs to lead the team in both categories.
If you ask coach Mike Kutter, pitching has been a major factor for the Huskies this year. Which is a good sign after the team started the year looking for arms.
“I think a few guys have stepped up on the mound,” Kutter said. “Jon DeRock … he’s been a big help. We’ve gotten good starts from Lane (Glaser) and really good starts from Jeremiah (Van De Steeg) too. Fleck’s filled in a couple times for us too.
“We’ve got a good core of guys that have been our leaders and our strength through our lineup, and that’s kind of what we’ve leaned on,” Kutter added. “I think the success we’ve had early has been due to those guys and the way they’ve played.”
On Friday the Huskies hoped to take a step closer to the top of the NSL standings, but instead they took a small step back after a 3-1 loss to the Litchfield Blues.
DeRock pitched a nine-inning gem, allowing one earned run on eight hits, but a few costly errors made the difference. Litchfield’s pitcher and defense were just a little better, holding the Huskies to one run, their worst offensive showing since being shut out by Loretto in May.
The disappointing defeat didn’t help the Huskies toward their league goal, but veterans like Piechowski know they have to take the season in stride.
“We have guys that have been around long enough to know that we’re going to lose some games and it’s not the end of the world as long as we’re ready to go when playoffs start,” he said.
Piechowski didn’t mince words when he talked about the team’s goals and his expectations after missing state last year for the first time since 2015.
“I think we have the guys to win the league and get into the state tournament and make a run like we did a few years ago,” he said. “We’re still in a good spot to do that.”
Kutter agreed with his infielder, saying the wins earlier this season against Buffalo and Delano, the top two teams in the standings, were especially important. He said the next few weeks would be crucial, however, as several teams are competing for a top-four spot, which comes with playoff benefits.
“You want to win the games you think you should, but at the same time you have to sneak away with a couple from those tough teams to stay in this top four, because it’s going to be a fight all the way through July,” he said.
As the Huskies prepare for their second trip through the league, they’re scheduled to face the Dassel-Cokato Saints Wednesday and then have the rest of the week off for the Fourth of July. They’ll come back with a busy slate of games July 7, 9 and 11 against Cokato, Howard Lake and Buffalo.
Litchfield 3, Hutchinson (June 25)
Litchfield ……. 020 000 001
Hutchinson … 001 000 000
Hutch stats
Batting: Piechowski 1-4, 1R; Arlt 1-4, 1RBI; Wendland 1-4; Katzenmeyer 0-3; Reiner 2-4; C. Marquardt 0-1; DeRock 0-2; Zackrison 2-3; Kuseske 0-3; Glaser 0-1; Schiller 0-1
Pitching: DeRock (L) 9IP-8K-1BB-8H-3R-1ER