The Hutchinson Huskies wasted no time earning a lead Friday, as they earned a 7-2 victory in Maple Lake against the Marble Mallards in their Class C Amateur State Tournament opener.
Hutch scored three runs in the first inning, courtesy of several walks, a wild pitch and a couple singles. The Huskies scored two more runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead.
Marble scored its first run in the fourth, but Hutch responded with another run in the bottom of the inning to lead 6-1. The Mallards scored again in the sixth, but Hutchinson again responded and scored a run on a sacrifice fly to lead 7-2.
The Mallards had a prime opportunity to do some damage with the bases loaded in the seventh, but Hutchinson pitcher Evan Kohli earned a strikeout to get out of the jam. Neither team posed a threat the rest of the way.
Kohli earned the win on the mound, going seven innings, and Jeremiah Van De Steeg pitched two innings in relief.
Hutchinson next plays at 5 p.m. Friday in Delano against either Sauk Centre or Sartell.
This story will be updated.
Hutchinson Huskies 7, Marble Mallards 2 (Aug. 23)
Marble ... 000 101 000 - 2
Hutch .... 302 101 00x - 7