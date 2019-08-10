The Region 12C championship game will feature the Hutchinson Huskies for the fourth straight season. The Huskies won in dramatic fashion Friday night in the region semifinals at Veterans Memorial Field, beating the Cokato Kernels 6-5.
Hutch's Jake Wendland started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Noah Corrow tallied an RBI single in the second inning, and posted another run in the third for a 3-0 lead. Hutchinson continued to roll with two more runs in the fourth to extend the lead to five.
The Kernels cut into the lead with a run in the fifth, but trailed 5-1 going into the ninth inning. Cokato then pieced a string of hits together to bring four runs home, tying the game.
In the bottom of the ninth, Corrow pounded a lead-off double to get the inning started, and Matthew Piechowski drove him home with a walk-off RBI single.
Hutchinson next plays in the region championship at 1 p.m. Sunday against either Cokato, Howard Lake or Maple Lake.
Hutchinson Huskies 6, Cokato Kernels 5 (Region 12C semifinals, August 9)
Cokato ... 000 010 004 - 5
Hutch .... 111 200 001 - 6