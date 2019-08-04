The runs came early and often for the Hutchinson Huskies Saturday night, as they dominated Howard Lake for a 16-0 victory in the Region 12C playoffs. The win sealed Hutch's fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Hutch had two doubles in the first inning, but the inning's highlight was a solo home run by Jake Wendland for a 1-0 lead. A Jake Arlt double in the second inning helped the Huskies score another run for a 2-0 lead.
The flood gates opened in the third inning, when Marcus Hahn and Jake Arlt each had doubles to propel a five-run third inning. The fourth inning added even more power, as Hahn, Keegan Macemon and Noah Corrow each had doubles and Evan Kohli crushed a home run to deep center field to add six more runs, giving Hutch a 13-0 lead after four.
Hutch added three more runs in the fifth inning for a 16-0 lead. Pitcher Kyle Messner threw five shutout innings, as the Huskies have not allowed a run in 22 straight innings.
Hutchinson next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it takes on the Cokato Kernels, with a spot in the region championship up for grabs.
This story will be updated.
#2 Hutchinson Huskies 16, #3 Howard Lake Orphans 0 (Region 12C tourney, August 3)
H.L. ...... 000 000 0 - 0
Hutch ... 115 630 x - 16