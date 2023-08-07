Hutchinson rebounded from an upset loss in the first round of the Region 12C tournament in a big way, pummeling Maple Plain 12-2 Sunday.
The win kept the Huskies’ hopes of qualifying for another Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament alive. They will play Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Loretto with a state tourney berth on the line.
Hutchinson scored two runs in the first inning against seventh-seeded Maple Plain, which had fallen into the elimination bracket with a 12-2 loss to Maple Lake, and the onslaught was on. They got two more in the third, then erupted for four runs on four hits in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead. Maple Plain got single runs in its half of the seventh and eighth to pull within 8-2, but Hutchinson ended the game early by pushing across four in the bottom of the eighth to win by the 10-run rule.
Hutchinson, 21-9, earned the third seed for the Region 12C tournament and opened against sixth-seeded Litchfield Saturday afternoon.
It didn’t go the way the Huskies would have hoped, though they battled to the bitter end before losing 7-6 in 10 innings.
Litchfield starter Avery Liestman — who beat the Huskies in two previous meetings this season — kept Hutchinson’s bats quiet through most of the first seven innings, with Marcus Hahn’s two-out RBI single in the fourth inning providing the only run.
While the Huskies struggled to put up runs, veteran pitcher John DeRock kept Hutchinson in the game, working out of a few jams in the early innings. Litchfield got single runs in the third and fourth innings, but DeRock and the Huskies’ defense kept things from getting worse.
In the third, after a leadoff double by Jake Jones, who advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, the Huskies alertly caught Jones in a rundown on a grounder from the next batter.
In the fourth, catcher Cody Arlt threw out a runner trying to steal second after a leadoff single. Litchfield pushed a run across in the inning, but with runners on first and second and two out, shortstop Jayden Fleck made a diving stop of a ground ball up the middle and threw to second for a threat-ending force out.
Litchfield added single runs in the fifth and seventh to take a 4-1 lead.
Sam Starke relieved DeRock after the Blues singled to open the seventh. Litchfield loaded the bases with one out, and eventually scored their run on a wild pitch, but the potential big inning ended with the Huskies turned a double play, one of two on the day.
And finally, just as it looked like they might be running out of time, the Huskies’ bats came to life in the bottom of the eighth. Fleck drove a single down the left field line to bring home two runs, and scored later in the inning to tie the game.
Litchfield scored three runs in the 10th inning to go up 7-4, but Hutchinson did not go away. Fleck led off the bottom of the 10th with a home run, and Hahn added another solo shot with one out. Tyler Schiller singled to put the tying run on base, but a pop out and line out ended the inning and the Huskies’ hopes of a playoff-opening win.