It was outstanding play all the way around for the Hutchinson Huskies Sunday afternoon in Miesville.
The Huskies’ 12-2 win over the Kimball Express in the opening round of the Minnesota Baseball Association State Class C Tournament could have been billed the Lane Glaser show, tossed five innings of shutout ball.
The game was well in hand after only the second inning, and the Huskies never looked back.
“Glaser had a typical outing, for him,” Huskies manager Mike Kutter said after the game. “He ground through some innings, worked through several jams, and just worked his game.”
Hutchinson will meet the Bluffton Braves at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Faribault. Bluffton earned a bye in the first round of the state playoffs after winning the Region 14C championship.
Zach Kuseske opened the scoring for Hutchinson Sunday in the the first inning, scoring Jayden Fleck and Tyler Schiller on a two-out single, after Marcus Hahn was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Adam Katzenmeyer went small-ball on Kimball pitcher Ben Johnson in the Hutchinson second inning, reaching on a sacrifice bunt. An Express error on the play allowed catcher Cody Arlt to advance to second base after being issued a walk. Fleck and Schiller drove in runs on subsequent singles, then Jake Wendland took Johnson for the big ride, clearing the bases with a home run for the Huskies.
Johnson was pulled after the second inning in favor of Matt Dingmann, with Hutchinson up, 8-0.
Kimball’s Adam Beyer came in to pinch hit for Dingmann to start a rally for the Express in the bottom of the sixth inning, singling to score Cody Leither and Scott Marquardt. Glaser worked through the threatening batters, despite Kutter seeing fatigue.
“Nope, I got this. I’m gonna get ‘em,” Kutter said of Glaser’s determination after he induced a pop-out to end the inning with the 10-2 lead.
Glaser was in on the offensive route, too, when in the seventh inning he ripped a single, scoring Schiller. Kimball batter Leither flied to Huskies center fielder Hahn for the third out in the bottom of the inning, when the game ended 12-2.
Kutter expects a tougher game against Bluffton.
“They have a good pitcher that Arlt is familiar with,” he said. “We’re not looking at anything that is going to be easy from here on out. That’s just the next challenge for us.”