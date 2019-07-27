Some of the region’s top town ball teams will make Hutchinson their home for the next two weeks, as they come to Veterans Memorial Field to contend in the Region 12C tournament.
“We’re excited as an organization to be hosting it,” Hutchinson Huskies manager Mike Kutter said. “We haven’t done it in probably, I think it’s been about 10 years.”
Four spots in the Class C state tournament are on the line, and Kutter said that returning to state for the fourth year in a row is Hutch’s first priority.
The tournament begins Wednesday night and continues through the weekend, and starts up again the following week before crowing the region champion. That’s a title that has gone to the Huskies for the past three years. Now they get to defend their title on their home turf.
“I think after you win three regions in a row like we have the past few years, it’s really nice,” Kutter said. “It’s nice to stay on top and be the champs. We have as good a shot as Delano does, and Maple Lake and even Howard Lake, at winning the title. We just have to make sure we’re holding up our end. If we have an opportunity to win a region championship again, I think we’re going to take that opportunity and run with it.”
Delano enters the tournament as the team to beat, following a 19-1 North Star League record. The A’s took care of business against the Huskies in the regular season, beating Hutch 11-0 and 10-2.
“They have one of the deeper lineups that we’ve seen in probably a couple years,” Kutter said. “You really have to be on your game against them, I think, just in terms of how you approach certain situations with certain batters at the plate, because they got power, they got speed. Their pitchers throw strikes. You just have to be defensively pretty sharp when you play them. You can’t give them extra outs or extra bases.”
Delano opens the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of this weekend’s play-in tournament, which features Waverly, Litchfield, Loretto and Dassel-Cokato. Hutchinson is the No. 2 seed, followed by Howard Lake and Buffalo. Cokato is fifth, Maple Lake sixth and Maple Plain is the No. 7 seed.
The later is Hutchinson’s first-round opponent at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Huskies beat the Diamond Devils 12-0 and 9-1 in their regular season meetings, but even with those previous blowout victories, Kutter isn’t taking them lightly.
“They’re a lineup I think you’ve got to be sure to be careful with,” Kutter said. “You’ve got to navigate their guys at certain spots. I expect us to be challenged for sure.”
Kutter expects to see Judson McKown on the mound for Maple Plain, a pitcher the Huskies are familiar with after drafting him for last season’s state tournament.
“He’s good. He’s very good,” Kutter said. “He’s good at mixing his pitches, changes speeds. He doesn’t allow a lot of runs.”
On the mound for Hutch will be Evan Kohli, who entered Wednesday with a 1.56 earned run average in eight starts for the Huskies. Kutter expects to utilize Kohli and Jeremiah Van De Steeg as Hutch’s top two pitching threats, as they’ve combined to win 13 games this season.
“They always go out there and expect to do well, throw strikes and do the things they need to do, and that’s not going to change just because it’s the postseason,” he said. “We just got to be able to provide them the run support they need, and we’ve been able to do that so far this season with a pretty high success rate. It’s relatively tougher because it’s playoffs, but that expectation is still there.”
With a victory on Thursday, Hutch would advance to play either Howard Lake or Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, with a state bid on the line. A loss would push the Huskies to the losers bracket to play at 5 p.m. Sunday.
However Hutchinson’s path ends up playing out, Kutter is excited at the prospect of pursuing the fourth straight region title in front of a home crowd.
“It’s a big advantage for us to play in our home park,” he said. “I think we can really use it throughout the tournament.”