In a season of ups and downs, the Hutchinson Huskies seem to be on an upswing at just the right time.
The playoffs have arrived.
Hutchinson closed its regular season with a 14-3 loss to Shakopee Friday night at Veterans Memorial Field, an anomaly in a late-season run that saw the Huskies win 12 in a row in July, including a 9-3 win over North Star League champion Delano in the final game of the league season.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Huskies Manager Mike Kutter said of the Region 12C tournament. “Obviously, we played really well in July. That’s what we wanted.”
The third-seeded Huskies, 20-8, open the region tournament against sixth-seeded Litchfield, 12-10, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Loretto. The eight-team double-elimination tournament will be used to determine the four teams that advance to the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament.
The state-qualifying math is simple: Teams have to win twice before losing twice.
Saturday’s region opener will be the third meeting between Hutchinson and Litchfield this season. Litchfield took the first two games, so Kutter said the Huskies are not about to overlook the lower-seeded team.
“We’ll see Avery Liestman, I’m sure,” Kutter said of the Blues’ ace pitcher, who was the starter in the first two meetings. “We’ll have to prepare ourselves for that.”
Liestman’s fastball, which reaches the low-90s, combined with an effective slider, gave the Huskies trouble as they lost 5-2 in late May and 7-2 in late June.
The Huskies had never faced Liestman before, and both of those games were before Hutchinson found its late-season form. So Kutter’s hoping the third time is the charm for his lineup.
“He’s the kind of pitcher where if he makes a mistake, you have to take advantage,” Kutter said. “You have to get a walk, get guys on base.”
And with runners on base, the Huskies have the hitters who can drive them home, including Matt Piechowski, Jake Wendland, Jayden Fleck and Marcus Hahn. Wendland carried a .390 batting average in North Star League games this season, while Piechowski had a .377 average.
“They’ve played a lot of baseball for us,” Kutter said. “They’re four keys that get the offense going.”
Fleck was also the Huskies among the Huskies’ top pitchers in North Star League play, posted a 3-2 record and 2.65 earned run average. Lane Glaser wasn’t far behind, with a 4-3 record and 2.91 ERA. Meanwhile, John DeRock had a 5-1 record and 3.56 ERA.
With a formidable pitching staff and batting order, the Huskies seem primed for the postseason. Like usual.
Hutchinson has reached the state tournament in seven of the past eight seasons. The only thing that interrupted the string — the COVID-19 season of 2020.
“Each year is different, every team is different,” said Kutter, who’s in his 11th season managing the Huskies. “But we’re always motivated this time of year. And this year, being the state tournament is local, close by, and it’s the 100th anniversary (of the state tourney), that will be pretty special, and we want to be part of it.”