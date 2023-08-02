Run producers

Jayden Fleck, at bat, and Jake Wendland, in the on deck circle, are two keys to the Hutchinson Huskies run production this season, according to Manager Mike Kutter.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

In a season of ups and downs, the Hutchinson Huskies seem to be on an upswing at just the right time.

The playoffs have arrived.

