The Region 12C Tournament might not have started the way the Hutchinson Huskies hoped it would.
But one could hardly argue with its conclusion.
Hutchinson won three games in two days, not only earning another berth in the Class C State Tournament, but also earn the No. 2 spot in the draft, which Huskies manager Mike Kutter used to add depth to his pitching staff.
“We played really well,” Kutter said. “We really did some things well on Saturday and Sunday, so we were very happy with the outcome.”
Hutchinson will open the state tournament against Fairmont at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
After an opening-round loss to Litchfield and a win over Maple Plain last weekend, the Huskies needed to win against Buffalo to keep their season alive. The anxiety level for both teams rose just a little bit more, too, as the scheduled Friday afternoon tilt was postponed to Saturday due to the storm that rolled across the region.
The schedule change did nothing to stop the Huskies, however.
“Our pitching plan with the rain Friday … changed a little bit,” Kutter said. “A few guys weren’t able to be there (Saturday). But John DeRock stepped in that first game and was outstanding.”
DeRock, who’s in his third year with the Huskies after several seasons with Gibbon, tossed a complete game to keep Hutchinson in control throughout. DeRock allowed just one run, a solo home run in the ninth inning.
The Huskies broke open a tight game in the fifth inning, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the on the strength of a Tyler Schiller RBI single and a Buffalo error that allowed Schiller to score all the way from first.
The Huskies weren’t done though, as after a short break they took the field against Loretto in an effort secure the best tournament finish — and draft picks — they could.
Kutter went with a pitching-by-committee approach, getting two innings from Zach Kuseske, one-plus from Sam Starkey, and 5 1/3 from Kyle Messner.
Loretto jumped to a 4-0 lead, but Hutchinson responded with six unanswered runs to beat the Larks 6-4, ensuring at least a No. 3 region finish.
“We had opportunities early to get one or two here and there, and we just couldn’t do it,” Kutter said. “Finally, in the seventh, we got a couple base hits, then scored four in the eighth. We were kind of riding that wave of momentum.”
The wave continued the next day, as the Huskies completed an impressive run, coming from behind once again to beat Maple Lake 11-4 Sunday.
Trailing 3-0 entering the fifth, the Huskies mounted a seven-run rally in the fifth inning and powered to the win.
“We took advantage of their bullpen,” Kutter said. “We got that seven runs in the fifth and we kept piling on after that.”
That win secured the region’s No. 2 spot, and the second position for the draft.
Added to the Huskies roster were Jon Euerle of Buffalo, and Howard Lake pitchers Brad Bickmann and Shane Khan. Euerle was among the top pitchers in the Northstar League this season, posting a 3.64 earned run average in 47 innings. He was 3-3 on the season with 30 strikeouts.
The Huskies started this season, like they do every year, with the goal of reaching the state tournament. Qualifying this year might mean a little more than usual, however, since this is the Minnesota Baseball Association’s 100th state tournament, and the games will be played close by — in ballparks at Litchfield, Dassel and Delano.
“It’s a special thing because it’s local,” Kutter said. “We’re playing in Litchfield that first game, which is great. We have good momentum, we’ve been playing good baseball since July, and we feel good about our chances.”