The Hutchinson Huskies' hot streak continued Wednesday, as they rolled to a 12-2 road victory in seven innings against the Cokato Kernels. The win was the sixth in the last seven games for the Huskies.
Jake Wendland and Marcus Hahn each brought their big sticks to the park, with both accounting for home runs. Wendland also tallied a double, as the duo combined to notched five runs scored and five RBIs on six hits. Jeremiah Van De Steeg also had three hits with two RBIs, and Tyler Schiller and Lane Glaser each had two RBI doubles.
Evan Kohli allowed just one earned run in six innings on the mound and earned the win. He has allowed just five earned runs in 46 innings this season for an overall earned-run average of 0.98.
Hutchinson next returns for a three-game homestand, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Maple Plain comes to town. Hutch hosts Howard Lake at 2 p.m. Sunday, and Cokato at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hutchinson Huskies 12, Cokato Kernels 2 (July 10)
Hutch stats
Batting - Matthew Piechowski 0-4; Cody Arlt 0-3, 2R, BB; Jake Wendland 3-4, 2R, 2RBI, SB; Evan Kohli 1-3, R; Marcus Hahn 3-3, 3R, 3RBI, BB, SB; Jeremiah Van De Steeg 3-3, RBI; Keegan Macemon 0-3, R, HBP; Adam Katzenmeyer 1-4, RBI; Noah Corrow 1-3; Lane Glaser 1-1, 2RBI; Austin Dettman 0-1; Brooks Telecky 0-1; Dan Van De Steeg 0-0, R; Caleb Marquardt 0-0, R; Tyler Schiller 1-1, R, 2RBI; Totals - 14-34, 12R, 12RBI, 3BB, 0K
2B - Wendland, Kohli, Glaser, Schiller; HR - Wendland, Hahn
Pitching - Evan Kohli (W) 6IP-7H-2R-1ER-7BB-4K; Dan Van De Steeg 1IP-2H-0R-0ER-1BB-1K