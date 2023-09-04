It was like the repeat of a bad dream.
Standing just outside the visiting team dugout at Saints Field in Dassel, Hutchinson Huskies manager Mike Kutter struggled Saturday evening to find the words for another stunning, heartbreak.
For the second time in as many years, an opposing team scored a walk-off win that ended a Huskies season that held so much promise.
“It’s pretty disappointing, because we actually had the same thing happen to us last year against Bluffton,” Kutter said after the Buckman Billygoats scored in the bottom of the ninth to upend the Huskies 1-0 in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament. “You know, losing sucks. You want to win every game you can until you’re playing on Monday, but it just didn’t happen today.”
A year ago, Bluffton scored three runs in the bottom of the 12th to earn a walk-off 4-3 win that eliminated the Huskies from the state tournament.
Hutchinson finished this season 26-12, which included a midseason 12-game winning streak and an 18-2 run that propelled the Huskies into the round of 16 at the state tournament.
Behind the standout pitching of Lane Glaser and solid defensive play, the Huskies won their first two games at state, beating Fairmont 2-0 in the first round and Hinckley 8-1 in the second round. And the Huskies looked to be following that familiar formula again.
Glaser, who had been the Huskies’ ace all season with a 7-4 record and 1.12 earned run average, started against the Buckman Billygoats, his third start of the state tournament. He won the first two, going 8 2/3 scoreless innings against Fairmont and going the distance in the win over Hinckley.
And Glaser was dominant again Saturday, scattering seven hits and striking out five. Unfortunately, for the Huskies, Buckman’s Matt Tautges was just as dominant allowing just four hits and striking out six.
Hutchinson’s best scoring opportunity came early, when Tyler Schiller singled with one out and moved to second on a fielder’s choice. Zach Kuseske then singled to right, and Schiller hustled around third toward home. But a strong, accurate throw by Buckman right fielder Aaron Weber to catcher Matt Kummet caught a diving Schiller at the plate.
“It was one of those games where it literally can go any way,” Kutter said. “We maybe ran ourselves out of an inning … but you got to take chances, too.”
Hutchinson had two runners in both the fourth and eighth innings, but couldn’t capitalize.
And Buckman made the most of its last, best opportunity. The Billygoats’ first two batters reached base. Following a trip to the mound by Kutter, Glaser seemed to find his groove again, pop out, then a fly out to right. Hutchinson just missed an opportunity for an inning-ending double play on the second fly out as the Billygoats’ Jack Suska wandered too far toward third. The Huskies couldn’t complete the play, however.
“They had a good approach those last few innings,” Glaser said. “I kind of left a couple pitches up, and when they didn’t bunt with guys on first and second, no one out, that kind of opens the door for us to get a double play and get out of there. But we didn’t quite get that.”
Four pitches later, Buckman’s Kummet — who had three hits in the game — singled, driving home Suska with the winning run.
“Their guy just kind of locked in,” Glaser said. “It was a two-strike count, but he put a good swing on the ball. It just didn’t go our way. That’s baseball.”
Seeing another season end in such heartbreaking fashion was difficult. But the Huskies chose to find positives.
“It’s not about that moment,” Kutter said of the winning run. “it’s kind of, you look at the whole season and look at what we did. We got to the Sweet 16 and gave ourselves a chance. Everybody wants to play for Labor Day weekend, and we got here. It just wasn’t our day, wasn’t meant to be, whatever you want to call it.”
“That’s a great game. That’s a really good team,” Glaser said. “You know, good for them. It is what it is. We’ll be back next year. That’s how it works.”