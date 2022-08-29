The end of the season came suddenly for the Hutchinson Huskies.
Good teams fight to the very end, and that’s just what Hutchinson did against the Bluffton Braves Saturday at Bell Field in Faribault against the Bluffton Braves.
Bluffton scored three runs in the bottom of the 12th inning to earn a walk-off 4-3 win, eliminating the Huskies from the Minnesota Baseball Association State Class C Tournament.
It was a stunning, disappointing end to an impressive season for the Huskies, who finished with a 29-8 record, which included a 25-game win streak and a runner-up finish in the North Star League during the regular season.
Saturday’s contest was a pitcher’s duel from the start, with both teams being shut out until exchanging one run in the bottom of the sixth and the top of the seventh inning.
Hutchinson ace Zach Kuseske held the Braves in check for seven innings before being relieved by John Weber, a Huskies draftee from . Weber held Bluffton scoreless for four more innings, through the 11th.
“We expected it was going to be that type of game, where it was going to be close and it was going to be tight,” said manager Mike Kutter. “(Bluffton’s starter Jake Dykhoff) was very good, as was Zach, who did a fantastic job for seven innings. John came in and did a nice job of keeping us in the game.”
Dykhoff allowed Hutchinson’s Lane Glaser a solo home run in the seventh inning but was nearly unhittable until then.
Adam Katzenmeyer went deep for the Huskies in the 12th for two runs and a chance to put Bluffton away, but the Braves earned two of their three runs in the bottom of the inning to bring the game to an end.
Pitcher Mike Dockendorf, a postseason draftee from the Howard Lake Orphans, was saddled with the Hutchinson loss, while Kolby Keiser of the Sebeka Stingers took the win for Bluffton.
“I’m really proud of the way we played,” Kutter said. “Obviously, everyone wants to be playing Labor Day weekend, but we just ran out of some luck there at the end, and now we get to think about it for a while.”
Kutter was quick to say he had as much fun coaching this season as ever in his career.
“I told the guys after the game, it was a really fun group of people to be around. I really enjoyed the way the season went,” Kutter said. “You get the (25-game) win streak and you finish second in the (North Star) League … I enjoyed my time this season and I think the guys did, too. That’s all you can hope for during the summer.”
Kutter also sounded optimistic for next season, before saying he’ll spend the offseason teaching at Hutchinson Schools and spending time with family. He attends Hutchinson football games, and his daughter plays volleyball.
“I think so, for the most part (having all players back for next season) there is always changes and things happen,” he said. “Some players move on (from baseball) after college, but in general … I think we will have everybody back.”