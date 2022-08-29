Zach Kuseske

Zach Kuseske pitched seven strong innings for the Huskies, but in the end it wasn't enough as Hutchinson fell to Bluffton in the Minnesota Baseball Association State Class C Tournament.

 FILE PHOTO

The end of the season came suddenly for the Hutchinson Huskies.

Good teams fight to the very end, and that’s just what Hutchinson did against the Bluffton Braves Saturday at Bell Field in Faribault against the Bluffton Braves.

