The Hutchinson Huskies’ attempts to reclaim the Region 12C title were thwarted Saturday by a pair of losses to Delano and Loretto.
Hutchinson was aiming to win its fifth championship in six years and have a bye in the first round of the state tournament. Instead, the team took the No. 3 seed and will play this weekend in the first round of state.
“We hadn’t played that poorly in about a month,” Huskies manager Mike Kutter said about Saturday’s games.
“I guess it’s good to get it out of the way now than play that way at the state tournament.”
After clinching their state berth the week before, and riding an 11-game winning streak back to early July, Hutchinson squared off against Delano in the first game Saturday with a spot in the section final on the line. Things didn’t go as planned, however, as the offense failed to come up with clutch hits and the defense sputtered to give up five unearned runs in a 9-4 loss.
“A lot of things just didn’t go our way,” Kutter said. We had some errors in that first game against Delano that led to some extended innings, and giving those guys extra outs is never good.”
Despite the loss, the Huskies still had another shot at the region final Saturday when they faced the surging Loretto Larks. The Larks had already beaten Buffalo 4-2 Thursday in 12 innings to punch their ticket to state, then took down Maple Lake 2-0 Saturday afternoon in the fourth-place seeding game.
After the win against Maple Lake, Loretto continued rolling in an 11-4 rout of Hutchinson. The Larks pounded out 22 hits, but it was only a two-run game until the top of the eighth when they scored five runs to put the game away.
“We weren’t getting clutch hits and couldn’t get a big inning going when we needed to,” Kutter said of the weekend. “We had some chances to keep ourselves in both games, we just didn’t do that.”
Loretto remained hot and went on to beat Delano 6-1 Sunday to claim the region title. That means Delano is the No. 2 seed, Hutch is No. 3 and Maple Lake is No. 4. The Huskies took Ethan Hansen and Jon Euerle of Buffalo, and Steve Schmidt of Cokato as their draftees.
Despite the disappointing losses, there’s more baseball for the Huskies this weekend as the Class C state tournament begins in Waconia, Hamburg and Chaska. The Huskies will have to regroup quickly as they’re scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, in Hamburg, against the Sartell Muskies.
“They’re a good team,” Kutter said about Hutch’s next opponent. “They’ve been a good team consistently over the course of several years now.”
Good might be an understatement. The Muskies have a 34-2 record heading into the tournament and were ranked No. 2 in the latest media poll. Hutchinson was rated No. 5 in the same poll.
Kutter was confident the Huskies would face David Deminsky, Sartell’s lefty ace with 11 wins and a 0.45 ERA.
“We have to prepare,” he said. “It’s an interesting first-round matchup, but that’s the way the chips fall. We just have to play our game, play with confidence, and we have plenty of arms. We need to be sharp and play good baseball on Saturday, and that’s all we can do.”
Loretto 11, Hutchison 4 (Aug. 14)
Loretto … 022 110 050
Hutchinson … 000 202 000
Hutch stats
Batting: Piechowski 0-3; Caleb Marquardt 0-1; Schiller 1-5; Fleck 0-4; Wendland 0-3, 1R; Hahn 1-3, 1R; Arlt 1-4, 2R; Van De Steeg 1-4, 1RBI; Katzenmeyer 1-2; DeRock 0-1; Billy Marquardt 1-3, 1RBI; Kuttner 0-1
Pitching: Van De Steeg (L) 3IP-0K-0BB-10H-5R-5ER; Kuseske 4IP-4K-1BB-9H-6R-5ER; Messner 2IP-0K-0BB-3H-0R-0ER
Delano 9, Hutchinson 4 (Aug. 14)
Delano … 000 305 010
Hutchinson … 000 101 200
Hutch stats
Batting: Piechowski 2-3; Schiller 2-5; Fleck 1-5, 1R; Wendland 0-4, 1R; Hahn 3-5, 2R, 2RBI; Arlt 0-1; Katzenmeyer 0-5; Reiner 0-3; Van De Steeg 0-1; Billy Marquardt 1-4
HR: Hahn 1
Pitching: DeRock (L) 5IP-5K-3BB-7H-7R-3ER; Kuseske 2IP-1K-3BB-2H-1R-0ER; Fleck 2IP-2K-0BB-2H-1R-1ER