The recent winning ways of the Hutchinson Huskies continued Wednesday, as they earned a 5-0 home shutout against Cokato.
Hutch led 3-0 after four innings and added a fourth run on defensive mishap by the Kernels in the fifth. The Huskies put one more run on the board in the seventh to cap the night’s scoring.
It’s the sixth shutout victory of the season for Hutchinson, which has now won five straight games and 10 out of its last 11. The Huskies face Raymond at 2 p.m. Saturday and host their home regular season finale at 2 p.m. Sunday when Dassel-Cokato comes to town.
Hutchinson is locked into the No. 2 seed in the Region 12C tournament, which it hosts this year. It will play a to-be-determined opponent in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug 1.
Hutchinson Huskies 5, Cokato Kernels 0 (July 17)