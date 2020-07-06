The sounds of a bat cracking and fans cheering were at last heard at Hutchinson’s Veterans Memorial Field this past week. The Hutchinson Huskies played their first home game of the summer July 1, and they took down the Loretto Larks 5-1 to remain undefeated through their first three games.
After waiting so long for the season to begin, the Huskies were pleased to finally play in front of their family and friends and earn a win.
“I think we've all been waiting for something like this to happen,” shortstop Jayden Fleck said. “It's definitely nice to get back out here on our home field, and it feels a little normal now. It's good.”
Fans were treated to a tight contest as the game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Loretto got on the board first with an RBI double off starting pitcher Jeremiah Van De Steeg. Van De Steeg pitched six innings and scattered eight hits, but that was the only run allowed, and it was unearned.
The Huskies struck back in the bottom of the inning when Lane Glaser blasted the team's first home run of the season over the left field fence with a man on base to take a 2-1 lead. Hutch added two more in the sixth and one in the eighth to score five unanswered runs.
“Lane (Glaser) had a good game, two hits out of him and that home run was big,” Huskies manager Mike Kutter said. “That gave us the lead and provided a boost. I like the way Jeremiah (Van De Steeg) gave us six innings. It wasn't always easy and he had to grind his way through a couple tough spots, but overall I think our pitching really helped us out a ton and, that got us the win.”
Along with Jeremiah Van De Steeg starting the game, relievers Kyle Messner and Dan VanDeSteeg combined for three scoreless innings to close out the game. Together, the trio allowed 10 hits, four walks and eight strikeouts.
“A lot of good defense,” Glaser said of what he liked in the game. “It's good to swing it, but defense is what's going to take us a long way. We made one error tonight, which is huge. A lot of good defense, a lot of good pitching is where we're at right now.”
Along with their first home game of the year, the win against Loretto was also Hutch’s first North Star League. Because of the shorter season, the NSL schedule is shorter as well. Each of the 11 teams will only play each other once rather than twice as in most seasons. That means each game is twice as important, and the margin for error is less.
The Huskies have their eyes set on a return to the Class C state tournament, and a fifth straight Region 12C title. Before that, however, they want to secure one of the top four seeds in the playoffs. With only 10 league games, though, the competition will be tight.
“We just got to come out swinging,” Glaser said. “There's no games for us to really get the feel for it, we just have to come out swinging right away. We've been making plays at the right times, getting big hits, (and) we're playing well right now. … We just got to keep rolling here.”
The Huskies (2-0-1) have a busy week of games. They’re set to play in Maple Lake at 7:30 p.m. Monday, then they return home for a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday against Dassel-Cokato and another 7:30 p.m. home game Friday against Maple Plain. They wrap up with a 2 p.m. game Sunday at Waverly-Montrose. That means by the end of the week, they’ll have played half their league schedule already.
“We just got to make sure when we have opportunities during the game to win, to score runs and to put guys on the mound to be successful,” Kutter said. “We need to continue to do that.”
Hutchinson 5, Loretto 1 (July 1)
Loretto ... 000 100 000 – 1
Hutch ..... 000 202 010 – 5
Hutch stats
Batting: Jayden Fleck 0-4; Cody Arlt 2-4; Matt Piechowski 2-4 1R; Dan Van De Steeg 2-4 1RBI, 2R; Lane Glaser 2-4 1HR, 3RBI; Brady Zackrison 1-2, 2BB; Keegan Macemon 0-2; Tyler Schiller 0-2, 1RBI; Noah Corrow 0-4; Mitch Reiner 0-0
Pitching: Jeremiah Van De Steeg 6IP-1R-0ER-8H-1BB-3K; Kyle Messner 2IP-0R-0ER-2H-0BB-4K; Daniel VanDeSteeg 1IP-0R-0ER-0H-3BB-1K