The Hutchinson Huskies continued to roll this weekend, earning a pair of victories. Hutch defeated Raymond 7-6 on Saturday before winning 11-10 in extra innings in its home finale Sunday against Dassel-Cokato.
On Saturday, Raymond jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. The Huskies trailed 6-1 going into the fifth inning when Marcus Hahn had a three-run home run to cut into the lead. Hutch scored three more times in the sixth inning to take the lead, and Noah Corrow had a two-inning save to seal the victory.
Hutch came ready to go on Sunday against the Saints, tallying five runs in the second inning for a 5-2 lead. DC ate into the lead with a two-RBI double in the third and four runs in the fourth. The Saints added two more runs in the fifth for a 10-5 lead.
The deficit remained unchanged until the eighth inning, when Hutch posted four runs off four walks, a hit batter, a single and an error. Still trailing by one going into the ninth, Corrow reached base with a single and was driven home on a sacrifice fly from Hahn to tie the game. In the 10th inning, Keegan Macemon tallied a single and was driven home on a double from Adam Katzenmeyer to end the North Star League season in walk-off fashion.
Hutchinson has won seven games in a row and 11 of its last 12. It has one more regular season contest scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when it travels to play Bird Island.
Hutchinson Huskies 7, Raymond Rockets 6 (July 20)
Hutch ... 001 033 000 - 7
Ray ..... 130 200 000 - 6
Hutch stats
Batting - Jayden Fleck 1-5, BB; Noah Corrow 1-6, 2R; Jake Wendland 2-4, 2R, BB; Marcus Hahn 2-4, 2R, 3RBI, BB; Jeremiah Van De Steeg 1-4, RBI, BB; Keegan Macemon 1-4, 2RBI; Brady Zackrison 1-5; Brooks Telecky 0-5; Caleb Marquardt 1-4, R; Totals - 10-41, 7R, 6RBI, 4BB, 0K
2B - Fleck, Hahn; HR - Hahn
Pitching - Brooks Telecky 2IP-1H-4R-2ER-5BB-0K; Jayden Fleck (W) 5IP-6H-2R-1ER-1BB-2K; Noah Corrow (SV) 2IP-1H-0R-0ER-0BB-0K
Hutchinson Huskies 11, Dassel-Cokato Saints 10 (July 21)
DC ....... 022 420 000 0 - 10
Hutch ... 050 000 041 1 - 11
Hutch stats
Batting - J. Fleck 1-4, 2R, 2BB; C. Arlt 2-5, R, HBP, 2RBI; J. Wendland 3-4, 2R, SB, 2BB, 4RBI; M. Hahn 1-5, RBI; J. Van De Steeg 2-6; B. Zackrison 1-4, R, 2BB; K. Macemon 2-5, 2R, BB; A. Katzenmeyer 2-3, R, 2BB, RBI; N. Corrow 1-4, 2R, RBI; M. Reiner 0-1
2B - Katzenmeyer; HR - Wendland
Pitching - D. Lyons 3.1IP-9H-7R-6ER-0BB-4K; C. Marquardt 0.2IP-1H-3R-3ER-1BB-0K; Van De Steeg (W) 6IP-4H-0R-0ER-0BB-5K