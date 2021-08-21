The Hutchinson Huskies looked like they had come to play Saturday in the first inning of their state tournament opener against Sartell.
A pair of hits by Matt Piechowski and Jayden Fleck, and a walk by Jake Wendland gave Hutchinson an early opportunity with the bases loaded and only one out. But David Deminsky, the Muskies’ vaunted left-hander, escaped the inning without a run, and then pitched seven more scoreless innings on the way to a 5-1 victory over Hutchinson.
“You’ve got to give Deminsky credit, because he was really good out there, as he normally is,” Hutchinson manager Mike Kutter said. “You want to get to him early, and we had a chance to do that in the first inning, but it just didn’t happen.”
Deminsky lived up to the hype, striking out 13 batters in eight innings and scattering five hits along the way. Following Hutch’s first-inning threat, Deminsky sat the Huskies down in order the next five innings straight. Between the walk he issued to Wendland in the first inning, and a single by Marcus Hahn in the seventh, Deminsky put down 18 straight batters.
“When you struggle to get guys on, it really limits your opportunities to get anything, to move guys around, to steal a base, whatever it is,” Kutter said.
Despite struggling offensively, the Huskies kept it a close game as starter Jon DeRock matched Deminsky for the first five innings, holding the Muskies scoreless on two hits, two walks and a pair of errors.
“Jon really ground his way through some innings and kept them down for the most part,” Kutter said.
In the bottom of the sixth, Sartell finally broke the game open with four runs on five hits to knock DeRock out of the game. Jon Eurele, a draftee from Buffalo, came in to pitch but was unable to stop the bleeding. The Muskies scored another run in the bottom of the seventh to go ahead 5-0, and after eight scoreless innings, the Muskies shut down their ace.
Although Wendland led off the top of the ninth inning with a double and eventually scored, that was all the Huskies could manage as their season came to a close with a 26-9 overall record.
“It wasn’t our day, and this tournament is pretty unforgiving,” Kutter said. That’s the way it rolled today.”
The tournament was equally as unforgiving for another North Star League team, the Delano A’s. In the game before Hutchinson, Delano lost to Spring Hill 4-3 in extra innings. The A’s led 3-2 going into the ninth inning, but Spring Hill tied it up in the top of the ninth and scored again in the 11th for the come-from-behind victory.
Sartell 5, Hutchinson 1 (Aug. 21)
Hutchinson … 000 000 001
Sartell … 000 004 10x
Hutch stats
Batting: Piechowski 1-4; Schiller 1-4; Fleck 1-4; Wendland 1-3, 1R; Hahn 1-4; Cody Arlt 0-3, 1RBI; Katzenmeyer 0-4; Marquardt 0-3; Kuseske 1-3
2B: Wendland
Pitching: DeRock (L) 5.1IP-2K-3BB-5H-4R-4ER; Eurele (Buffalo draftee) 1.2IP-3K-0BB-3H-1R-0ER; Hansen (Buffalo draftee) 1IP-0K-0BB-0H-0R-0ER