The Hutchinson Huskies capped off the holiday weekend with a home victory Sunday, winning 6-2 against the Buffalo Bulldogs.
Hutch managed two runs in the second inning and a run in both the third and fifth innings for a 4-0 lead. Buffalo cut into the lead with a run in the sixth, but Hutch responded with two more in the seventh. The Bulldogs posted one more run in the eighth on a solo home run, but that’s all the offense they managed.
Jayden Fleck reached base five times for Hutch, tallying a hit and four walks. Evan Kohli had four hits and scored three runs, while Jake Arlt and Cody Arlt each had two RBIs. Jeremiah Van De Steeg allowed just one run in seven innings on the mound, striking out seven.
It was Hutchinson’s first home victory since June 2, as it sits in second place in the North Star League standings.
Hutch next plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cokato.
Hutchinson Huskies 6, Buffalo Bulldogs 2 (July 7)
Buffalo ... 000 001 010 — 2
Hutch .... 021 010 20x — 6
Hutch stats
Batting - J. Fleck 1-1, 4BB; M. Piechowski 0-4; B. Telecky 0-1; J. Wendland 0-4, R, BB; E. Kohli 4-4, 3R; L. Glaser 0-0, R; M. Hahn 1-3, R; J. Arlt 2-3, 2RBI; C. Arlt 1-3, 2RBI; K. Macemon 0-3; T. Schiller 0-1; N. Corrow 0-1, BB; D. Van De Steeg 0-1
2B — Hahn, J. Arlt
Pitching - J. Van De Steeg (W) 7IP-6H-1R-1ER-1BB-7K; D. Lyons 1IP-1H-1R-1ER-0BB-1K; K. Messner 1IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-3K