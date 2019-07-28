The regular season came to a close Friday for the Hutchinson Huskies in winning fashion, as they defeated the Glencoe Brewers 8-3 in their regular season finale.
Glencoe posted two runs in the top of the first inning. Hutch responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the inning, thanks in part to a two-run double from Evan Kohli, to retake the lead.
Cody Arlt tallied an RBI triple in the second to give the Huskies a 4-2 lead. The Brewers scored a run in the third, but Hutch posted a run in the both the fifth and sixth innings before scoring twice more in the eighth.
Kohli led the way with three doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored for the Huskies. Matthew Piechowski had three hits, including a triple, and two runs scored.
Hutchinson next plays in its Region 12C opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Maple Plain.
Hutchinson Huskies 8, Glencoe Brewers 3 (July 26)
Glencoe ... 201 000 000 - 3
Hutch ...... 310 011 02x - 8
Hutch stats
Batting - Matthew Piechowski 3-5, 2R, SB; Cody Arlt 1-4, RBI, BB; Jake Wendland 0-3, 2R, 2BB; Evan Kohli 3-4, 2R, 5RBI; Marcus Hahn 1-5, RBI; Jeremiah Van De Steeg 1-4; Keegan Macemon 1-4, RBI; Adam Katzenmeyer 0-4; Lane Glaser 1-2, R, BB; Dan Van De Steeg 0-1; Totals - 11-36, 7R, 8RBI, 4BB, 6K
2B - Piechowski, Kohli (3); 3B - Arlt
Pitching - Jeremiah Van De Steeg (W) 4IP-2H-3R-2ER-0BB-5K; Jacob Kraft 4IP-3H-0R-0ER-1BB-0K; Dan Lyons 1IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-1K