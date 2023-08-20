Lane Glaser pitched eight innings of shutout ball, and Hutchinson Huskies offense manufactured just enough runs to claim a 2-0 win over Fairmont in the opening round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament Saturday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Hutchinson, 25-11, advances to the second round where it will face the Hinckley Knights at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined. The state tournament is being conducted at Litchfield, Dassel and Delano.
Glaser struck out five and scattered seven hits as he claimed the win on the mound. Zach Kuseske earned the save, striking out the side after coming on in relief in the ninth inning.
Matt Piechowski scored both Huskies runs, scoring from third on a wild pitch in the sixth inning and adding the other when he scored on a Marcus Hahn’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Glaser got off to a less-than-ideal start, but as it did on a few occasions Saturday, Hutchinson’s defense bailed him out.
Fairmont’s center fielder Eli Anderson worked a lead-off walk in the first, but he was cut down attempting to steal. Martins pitcher Spencer Chirpich then singled, but the Huskies defense was there to back up Glaser again, as shortstop Jayden Fleck corralled a ground ball by Ethan Hurn and flipped to Piechowski at second, who threw to first for the double play.
Fleck made another big play in the sixth. With runners on first and second and two out, he ranged far to his left to make a diving stop behind second and flipped to Piechowski for the force out to end the inning.
Fairmont threatened again in the seventh, getting a leadoff single and a walk with one out. Kuseske, who started the game at third, ended the threat when fielded a hard grounder, stepped on third and threw to first for the inning-ending double play.