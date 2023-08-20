Lane Glaser pitched eight innings of shutout ball, and Hutchinson Huskies offense manufactured just enough runs to claim a 2-0 win over Fairmont in the opening round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament Saturday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Hutchinson, 25-11, advances to the second round where it will face the Hinckley Knights at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined. The state tournament is being conducted at Litchfield, Dassel and Delano.

