Bringing Maple Plain draftee pitcher Judson McKown on board for a second time paid off Sunday for the Hutchinson Huskies.
McKown threw seven no-hit innings as the Huskies got over the elite eight hump with a 3-0 win over Waterville in Maple Lake. The Huskies fell in the elite eight last year, which McKown also played in as a draftee for Hutch.
McKown went the distance Sunday for the Huskies in the shutout victory, throwing two strikeouts and walking two batters.
“His knuckleball is something you don’t see very often,” Kutter said. “He was able to throw that for strikes.”
McKown also kept the Indians off balance with his fastball and slider. Waterville didn’t get a hit until the bottom of the eighth inning when Dalton Grose led off with a single. The Huskies then squashed the Indians’ momentum with a 6-4-3 double play on left fielder Tom Gannon’s at-bat.
“We just played awesome defense,” McKown said.
Huskies fielders also helped McKown out of a jam in the sixth inning when the Indians had runners on the corners from walks. The Huskies ended the inning with a groundout.
Second baseman Noah Corrow scored the first run for the Huskies in the top of the third inning on a fielding error. Corrow went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Huskies designated hitter Evan Kohli hit a home run in the top of the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead. He finished 2-for-4 at the plate, including a double.
Huskies center fielder Marcus Hahn secured an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning when he doubled off the right field wall. His RBI double sent home right fielder Matthew Piechowski for a 3-0 lead.
Hutch will face New Market at 4:30 p.m. today in Maple Lake for the semifinals. New Market edged Red Wing 1-0 in Delano Sunday.
Hutch …. 001 100 010 — 3 9 3
Wtrvl …. 000 000 000 — 0 3 2
Hutch stats
Batting — Jayden Fleck 0-4; Matthew Piechowski 1-4, 1R; Jake Wendland 0-3; Evan Kohli 2-4, 1R, 1RBI; Marcus Hahn 2-4, 1RBI; Jake Arlt 1-4; Keegan Macemon 0-3; Noah Corrow 2-4, 1R; Cody Arlt 1-4; Totals — 9-34, 3R, 2RBI, 1BB, 6K
HR: Kohli
2B: Kohli, Hahn
Pitching — Judson McKown 9IP-5H-0R-02ER-2BB-2K