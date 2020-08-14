For the first time since 2015, the Hutchinson Huskies amateur baseball team won’t be playing in the Class C State Tournament. The Huskies lost 10-1 to the Maple Lake Lakers Thursday, ending their season as well as a streak of four straight Region 12C championships.
"It wasn't our night in a lot of areas," Huskies manager Mike Kutter said. "You got to give credit to them. Their starter was on and he threw nine innings in a big game like that. Couldn't get anybody on the bases early, missed a couple of plays here and there that led to some bigger things. But in general, it's just the way it went. It wasn't our night."
Hutch had no answer offensively for Lakers starting pitcher Nick Preisinger, who kept batters off balance all night. All Hutch could muster was five singles, and unlike Maple Lake they weren’t able to find holes in the defense or catch a break.
"He was pounding the zone pretty well and mixing up his pitches," center fielder Marcus Hahn said. "I guess we just couldn't get anything rolling. We couldn't find any barrels, and some nights that's just the way it is. I wouldn't say he was anything special, he was a decent pitcher, we just couldn't hit him tonight."
Since the Huskies were having a hard time getting on base, they needed a big start from their ace, Jeremiah Van De Steeg. He’s no stranger to big games and was one of the top pitchers in the North Star League this year. He’s also a likely candidate to be drafted for the state tournament.
That's what made this start a tough one. Van De Steeg went just 5.2 innings and gave up seven runs on eight hits. But all of the runs and seven of the hits came in just the third and sixth innings.
Huskies had a chance to get out of the sixth unscathed. With two outs, Hahn lost a deep fly ball in the lights that fell for a two-run double and pushed the lead to 5-0. The next two batters walked and hit a two-run triple to really open up the game.
"I should have done a better job of two-strike pitching," Van De Steeg said. "I gave them a little too much to hit there. Other than that, I just need to limit my walks. But moving forward, I just got to move on and next pitch."
It’s been an unpredictable year for the Huskies. Like most teams, Hutch only played a handful of games this year — just 13 through the regular season and playoffs combined. While the Huskies didn’t want to make excuses for themselves, they admitted it played a factor in the team’s preparation for tournament time.
"It did definitely come into affect, I'd say," Van De Steeg said of the unusual season. "It was tough to get into a good rhythm, with the bats and especially pitching. It was tough to find a good routine, especially with games being canceled left and right. Yeah, it's just a weird season, weird year, but it was a lot of fun."
This year was also different as Kutter leaned on many new, younger players throughout the season. The team chemistry has grown in the few games they had together, and there is now a greater fusion of veterans and young players on the team.
Despite the shortened season, there were plenty of bright spots to build upon for the future, and they hope their absence from the state tournament is a one-year fluke.
"A lot of our young guys stepped up," Kutter said. "Like Dan (Van De Steeg) and (Tyler) Schiller and Lane (Glaser). They had to play some big innings for us, and some big innings on the mound too. And they surprised me at the plate a little bit, so I think working off of that and looking forward to those guys and they're all playing college ball somewhere, Brady (Zackrison) too. We've got some things to look forward to."
Maple Lake 10, Hutchinson 1 (Aug. 13)
Maple Lake ... 003 004 300 - 10
Hutchinson ... 000 001 000 - 1
Hutch stats
Hitting: Jayden Fleck 0-4; Cody Arlt 0-4; Matt Piechowski 1-3, BB; Marcus Hahn 2-4, RBI; Evan Kohli 0-4; Dan Van De Steeg 0-3, HBP; Tyler Schiller 1-4; Noah Corrow 1-3; Caleb Marquardt 0-1; Adam Katzenmeyer 0-3, BB
Pitching: Jeremiah Van De Steeg 5.2IP-8H-7R-7ER-4BB-5K; Mitchell Kurth 1.1IP-3H-3R-3ER-0BB-0K; Kyle Messner 2IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-0K