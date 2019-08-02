When one team doesn’t score, it usually means good things for the team in the other dugout. That held true Thursday night when the Hutchinson Huskies defeated Maple Plain 4-0 in their Region 12C opener.
“It feels great,” Huskies manager Mike Kutter said. “That’s kind of the performance we needed tonight.
Hutchinson’s Evan Kohli showed why he’s been the ace of the pitching staff all season, tossing a complete-game shutout.
“Had to bear down because, first game of the playoffs, it’s a big spot to be in,” Kohli said. “Got to win the first game and put yourself in a good position for state. … It’s definitely a different feeling when playoffs come around. Definitely got to step up a little bit more, for sure.”
Kohli allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out six. It was his second complete game of the season, and the fifth time this year he hadn’t allowed an earned run.
“You stick your ace out there and he throws a good game,” Kutter said. “We all feed off that, and that’s going to be important for the stretch run here.”
Hutchinson gave Kohli run support early. Lead-off hitter Jayden Fleck hit a double in the bottom of the first inning and was driven home by Matthew Piechowski for a 1-0 start.
“It’s always good to get a lead early,” Fleck said, “especially for Evan and having a little confidence going forward and knowing that we can swing it and we can hit anybody.”
Maple Plain pitched its ace, Judson McKown, who kept the Huskies off the board for the next four innings and limited their chances to score throughout.
“Seeing McKown, we knew it was going to be a big challenge,” Kutter said. “He’s got good stuff, and we were able to get some good swings on some pitches and drive guys in at key times.”
“He’s a tough pitcher,” Fleck said, “so I think throughout the whole night we had consistent at-bats. … It didn’t always translate to hits, but I think most guys were swinging well and having good at-bats and hitting the ball hard and in-play.”
Marcus Hahn drove in Jake Wendland in the sixth to extend the lead to 2-0. Fleck again came through in the seventh inning with an RBI triple to make it 3-0. Kohli helped his own cause in the eighth with a double, and a double from Cody Arlt scored Kohli to add one more insurance run.
The win advanced Hutch to the second round of the tournament, where it plays either Howard Lake or Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field. Hutch defeated the Orphans 13-0 and 9-6 in the regular season, while it split its regular season series with Maple Lake, winning 5-1 on the road before losing 3-1 at home. A win in that contest would earn Hutch its fourth straight trip to the Class C state tournament.
Though their next opponent was unknown prior to Friday’s games, the Huskies felt that the first game of the tournament was a good start to what they hope to be a run to their fourth consecutive region title.
“It definitely sets the tone,” Fleck said. “I think we’re in a pretty good spot for Saturday for sure.”
Loretto stuns Delano
The first game of the region tournament had fans at Veterans Memorial Field buzzing Wednesday. The top-seeded Delano Athletics, who went 19-1 in the North Star League during the regular season, lost 5-3 to the Loretto Larks in 10 innings.
Loretto had to win Saturday against Litchfield and Monday against Dassel-Cokato just to earn a spot in the region tournament. Now it sits one win shy of a state berth.
The A’s trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth, but a two-out error by the Larks scored a run to force extra innings. Loretto wouldn’t stay down for long, though, scoring two runs in the top of the 10th inning on its way to the upset win.
Loretto plays at 4 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Buffalo or Cokato for a spot in the state tournament. Delano plays at 2 p.m. Sunday against the loser of Buffalo and Cokato in an elimination game.
#2 Hutchinson Huskies 4, #7 Maple Plain Diamond Devils 0 (Region 12C tournament first round, Aug. 1)
M.P. ..... 000 000 000 — 0
Hutch ... 100 001 11x — 4
Hutch stats
Batting - J. Fleck 3-4, R, RBI; M. Piechowski 1-4, RBI; J. Wendland 0-4, R, SB; E. Kohli 1-4, R; M. Hahn 2-4, RBI; J. Arlt 0-4; C. Arlt 1-4, RBI; K. Macemon 0-2, R, 2HBP; N. Corrow 1-2
2B — Fleck, Kohli, C. Arlt, Corrow; 3B — Fleck
Pitching - E. Kohli (W) 9IP-3H-0R-0ER-2BB-6K