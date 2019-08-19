Sixteen teams are eliminated and 32 teams remain following the first weekend of the Class C state amateur baseball tournament in Delano and Maple Lake. There were six shut outs, two walk-off home runs, and plenty of close games to fill the first weekend with action.
While the Hutchinson Huskies had a bye last weekend, along with all 16 region champions, three other Region 12 teams were in action. The Cokato Kernels were the only team to earn a win as they took advantage of six errors to beat Sleepy Eye 3-0. They'll face Bemidji at 7 p.m. Saturday in Maple Lake.
In the other two Region 12 team games, Howard Lake's offense was held to just two hits by New London-Spicer in a 2-0 loss, and Maple Lake lost 6-5 to Perham on a walk-off home run in the 12th inning.
Other tournament results included Cold Spring defeating No. 7-ranked St. Patrick 2-0 shutout on Friday. On Saturday, Isanti shutout Morristown 5-0, Luverne edged Carver 4-3, Buckman blasted Stewartville-Racine 14-6, Prior Lake defeated Foley 4-1, Cologne beat Hadley 5-2, and Bird Island held Dumont to two hits for a 1-0 victory.
The first round of games ended Sunday with Sauk Centre beating Green Isle 5-3, Lake City taking down Fort Ripley 7-5, Marble defeating New Munich 4-3, Avon defeating Lake Henry 3-1, Watkins beating Stark 2-0, and No. 6-ranked Waterville beating St. Benedict 3-2 on a walk-off home run.
The action starts back up again this weekend with a full schedule of games Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including Hutchinson's game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Marble, in Maple Lake.