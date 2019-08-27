Only 16 teams are left standing as the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament enters the third and final weekend of play.
While the Hutchinson was rolled to a 7-2 win over Marble Friday in Maple Lake, a tighter contest was going down in Maple Lake. Isanti and Young America were tied 2-2 in the 12th inning until the No. 3-ranked Cardinals delivered a walk-off single to keep their season alive.
The other Region 12 team alive in the tournament entering the weekend was the Cokato Kernels. They took a 1-0 lead against Bemidji in the first inning Saturday but then fell behind and lost 4-1.
In other games Saturday, Sauk Centre upset No. 2-ranked Sartell 1-0, Jordan took advantage of five Bird Island errors to win 10-4, Sauk Centre upset No. 2-ranked Sartell 1-0 with a run in the ninth inning on a passed ball, and Waterville scored one run in the first inning against Bluffton and held on for a 1-0 win.
Fairmont only needed a two-run home run to beat Lake City 2-1, Farming scored two run in the first inning and held Cold Spring scoreless for a 2-1 win, Cologne continued its Cinderella story with a 2-0 win against Nisswa, and Fergus Falls topped Prior Lake 7-2.
On Sunday, Raymond dominated Perham for a 7-0 win, New Market squeezed out a 1-0 win against Luverne, New London-Spicer allowed two ninth-inning runs but held on to win 4-2 against Mora, Buckman's offense produced 11 hits in a 4-1 win against New Ulm Red Wing defeated Avon 3-1, and the Watkins Clippers rallied late to beat Morris 3-1. Watkins pitcher Matt Geislinger has thrown two complete games at state this year and has 30 strike outs in 18 innings.