Hutchinson Huskies baseball is back, and the boys of summer are already off to a promising 3-0 start this year with wins against Glencoe, Litchfield and Maple Lake this past week.
Two years after the Huskies finished runner-up at the state tournament, and one year after they missed the big dance for the first time since 2015, Huskies manager Mike Kutter said the 2021 squad returns with plenty of experience and a renewed drive.
“Falling short last year still stings a little bit, but you have to play well at the end of the year, and we weren’t great in the playoffs,” Kutter said. “I think this team is motivated. We understand how good we could be, and there’s a lot of potential there, but we still have to play up to that potential and do the things we have to do to be a good baseball team.”
Returning as part of the Huskies’ core are Marcus Hahn, Cody Arlt, Jayden Fleck, Adam Katzenmeyer, Matt Piechowski, Jeremiah Van De Steeg, Kyle Messner and Jake Wendland. Joining that group is a contingency of young up-and-comers such as Tyler Schiller, Lane Glaser, Brady Zackrison, Mitchell Reiner, Caleb Marquardt and more.
Kutter said having those young players continue to step up and contribute to the team this year will be a key to victory for the Huskies, but the biggest challenge for the Huskies right now is arms. Van De Steeg and new addition Jon DeRock look to get plenty of innings, with Messner helping out as well. After those three, however, the Huskies will be looking for new guys to fill in pitching duties. Guys like Piechowski, Fleck, Hahn and Arlt, who pitched back in their high school days but haven’t been called on as much until now.
“We’re going to use this month to get some guys some innings who maybe haven’t seen as much in the past, and figure out where they fit and what our options are for starting and relieving,” Kutter said.
“Finding a pitching rotation that’s going to work for us, and then having effective relief pitching (is going to be key),” Kutter added. “And that’s just going to take time (to find) who’s going to be effective in the starting role and who’s going to be effective in the relief role.”
Hutchinson’s hitters already seem to be in fine form as the pounded out 34 hits in their first three games, including eight extra-base hits. Kutter said he believes the Huskies are still a top three or four team in the North Star League, along with other top contenders such as Delano and Buffalo.
“As young as we still are, we have guys in their mid-20s who have played for six, seven, eight years, and I think that’s a really good thing,” Kutter said. “We have guys that are young but have state tournament experience and playoff experience, and I think that will carry us a long way.”
Hutchinson 9, Maple Lake 1 (May 16)
Maple … 010 000 000
Hutch … 103 000 14x
Hutch stats
Batting: Fleck 2-5, 1R; Piechowski 1-4, 2R, 1RBI; Wendland 0-3, 1R; Hahan 0-4, 1R; Arlt 2-5, 1R, 1RBI; Zackrison 1-3, 1R; Reiner 1-4, 1R, 3RBI; Katzenmeyer 2-4; Marquardt 0-3, 1R
2B: Fleck; HR: Reiner
Pitching: DeRock (W) 8IP-7H-1R-1ER-1BB-2K; Messner 1IP-1H-0R-0ER-1BB-0K
Hutchinson 15, Litchfield 5 (May 14)
Hutch … 100 127 22
Litch ….. 000 005 00
Hutch stats
Batting: Fleck 3-6, 2R, 2RBI; Piechowski 0-2, 1R; Kuttner 0-1; Wendland 1-4, 2, 1RBI; DeRock 0-1; Hahn 4-5, 1R, 4RBI; Arlt 1-5, 1R, 1RBI; Zackrison 0-2, 1R; Reiner 2-4, 2R, 1RBI; Katzenmeyer 0-4, 1R; Marquardt 4-5, 4R, 2RBI
2B: Fleck, Hahn, Marquardt; 3B: Wendland
Pitching: Fleck (W) 6IP-10H-5R-1ER-1BB-2K; Piechowski 2IP-0H-0R-0ER-1BB-0K
Hutchinson 10, Glencoe 4 (May 12)
Hutch …. 020 013 202
Glencoe … 000 100 003
Hutch stats
Batting: Fleck 2-5, 2R; Kuttner 1-1, 1; Piechowski 2-3, 1RBI; Messner 1-1, 1R; Wendland 1-4, 2RBI; DeRock 0-1; Hahn 0-6; Arlt 0-5, 1R; Zackrison 0-4, 2R; Reiner 1-4, 1R; Katzenmeyer 2-5, 2R, 1RBI; Marquardt 0-3, 1RBI; Wiltrout 0-1
2B: Katzenmeyer; 3B: Fleck
Pitching: DeRock 4IP-1H-1R-1ER-0BB-5K; Fleck 2IP-0H-0R-0ER-1BB-0K; Piechowski 2IP-0H-0R-0ER-3BB-0K; Arlt 1IP-3H-3R-3ER-1BB-1K