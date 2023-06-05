A pair of juniors will represent Hutchinson at the State Class AA Track and Field Meet this week.
Isabelle Schmitz took first in the 400-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs during the Section 2AA Meet Friday at Waconia, earning a trip to the state meet in both events.
Meanwhile, Parker Peterson finished third in the boys 200-meter dash finals, but his time of 22.19 seconds beat the qualifying standard of 22.44, securing a spot at state.
Bolstered by Schmitz’s pair of wins, the Hutchinson girls finished in a tie for ninth place in the 18-team section meet. The Tigers scored 31 points to tie Dassel-Cokato, while Shakopee won the team title with 92 points.
Hutchinson’s boys finished 13 with 30 points. Chanhassen won the boys title with 74 points.
State meet competition is nothing new for Schmitz, who has run in four state cross country meets — winning the state Class AA title in 2021 — and also competed in last year’s state track and field meet.
This year’s state track meet will be a little different for Schmitz, however. A top distance runner who finished third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 at last year’s Class AA meet, Schmitz went into this season looking to work on her speed and tried her hand at running shorter distance. She found she liked — and was pretty successful, too — in the 400.
So, she added that to her running repertoire at the section meet. And now she’ll have another race to run at state.
Schmitz took second in the 400 preliminaries May 31 at Waconia, running a time of 1:01.5. But she shaved more than two seconds of her time in the finals, and it was good enough to push her past Mankato East’s Lauren Henkels, who had the best prelim time. Schmitz went 59.13 seconds, and Henkels was close behind at 59.46 in the finals.
But Schmitz was just getting started. She also won the 1,600, racing away to the title with nearly a four-second cushion. She finished in 4:58.34, while Jordan senior Kendra Krueger took second in 5:02.24.
Schmitz then capped off her two days of dominance with a win in the 3,200. She ran a 10:54.1, more than two seconds faster than runner-up Macy Hanson of Fairmont (10:56.59).
Peterson qualifies
Sprint competition was loaded in the boys side of the Section 2AA meet, but Peterson still managed to earn his way into the state meet.
Peterson ran the third-fastest time in the preliminaries at 22.65 seconds. That told him he needed to either finish ahead of the fastest finals qualifiers, Aaron Stewart of Mankato East (22.07) and Brooks Reicks of St. Peter (22.28), or he needed to qualify on standard.
Peterson cut nearly a half-second (.46) off his preliminary time, but both Stewart and Reicks also cut time, finishing 1-2 in the finals. Still, Peterson’s time drop got him to state. The fourth-place finisher, Jonathan Grams of New Prague, also earned a spot in the state meet.
Peterson was close to a state berth in the 100, as well. He ran an 11.5 to finish third in that race, too, .28 out of second place and five-hundredths of a second away from the state qualifying standard.
Other top Tigers
- Hutchinson just missed having a second runner qualify for state in the 100 and 200 as senior Alex Elliott finished in the top eight in both events. He took eighth in the 100 with a time of 11.54 and was sxith in the 200 with a time of 22.99.
- Sophomore Nathan Johnson earned an eighth-place finish in the 400 with a time of 54.53.
- Tyson Farley was the Tigers’ top finisher in the 800, finishing 11th in the preliminary heats with a time of 2:06.66. Noah Sturges was 24th with a time of 2:16.74, and Keegan Dennis was 30th with a time of 2:24.47.
- Farley also took seventh in the boys 1,600, running to a time of 4:49.91.
- Charles Renner took fourth in the 300 hurdles finals, posting a time of 41.57 seconds.
- Hutchinson’s 800 relay team of finished third with a time of 1:31.83.
- Junior Anton Kadlec finished third in the shot put with a toss of 49-7.5 and 15th in the discus with a toss of 122-2. Kadlec finished about a foot behind Glencoe-Silver Lake’s Aaron Higgins for second place.
- Hutchinson’s girls 800 relay team posted a seventh-place finish with a time of 1:52.83.
- The girls 1,600 relay team ran a 4:27.61 to finish ninth, and the 3,200 relay also took ninth with a time of 11:18.53.
- Junior Breanna Stansbury took eighth in the high jump finals, leaping 4-feet, 9-inches. The event was won by New Prague’s Susie Dalsin, who went 5-1.
- Stansbury also earned a seventh-place finish in the triple jump with a distances of 33-2.