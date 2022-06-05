Hutchinson claimed three first-place finishes during the Section 2AA Track and Field Championships last week at Waconia High School.
Sophomore Isabelle Schmitz continued her distance running dominance by claiming two of those championships — winning both the girls 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
On the boys side, Mitchell Piehl won the 400 and claimed second place in the 200.
That means Schmitz and Piehl will compete in two events each during the State Class AA Track and Field Meet this week at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Class AA preliminaries are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday, with finals scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.
Schmitz will run in the 3,200-meter finals as the first event on Friday.
Though just a sophomore, Schmitz knows the drill — she qualified for the state meet in both the 1,600 and 3,200 last season. The only Hutchinson girls competitor at last year’s state track and field meet, Schmitz finished fifth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200.
Her big race experience also includes state cross country meet appearances the past two years, including this past fall when Schmitz won the state Class AA championship. Her goals will be set high for the state track meet, as well.
Her two wins in the Section 2AA meet helped the Hutchinson girls team finish 10th in the 12-team meet. Mankato West won the section title with 149.5 points, nearly 60 points better than runner-up Mankato East. Hutchinson totaled 34 points.
Other top finishes for the Tigers:
- Brie Kobow finished seventh in the 200. She had the fifth-best time in the preliminaries, but dropped two seventh in the finals with a time of 27.55 seconds.
- Morgan Dean finished third in the 400, one spot out of qualifying for the state meet. The Tigers’ senior actually improved her time in the finals, cutting nearly a second, but she finished three-tenths of a second out of second place. Marshall’s Brianna Simpson, who had the third-best preliminary time, one-hundredth of a second behind Dean, leapfrogged both the Hutchinson senior and Fairmont’s Corene Moeller to win the finals.
- The 400 relay team of Myma Redd, Emily Chatfield, Madison Wester and Kobow made it to the medals plaform with a seventh-place finish in 53.47 seconds. Worthington won the event in 50.8.
- The 800 relay team of Chatfield, Brooke Kobow, Brie Kobow and Dean finished eighth with a time of 1:53.7.
- The 1,600 relay team of Schmitz, Brooke Kobow, Wester and Dean also finished eight, in a time of 4:28.58.
Boys finish ninth
Hutchinson’s boys team, bolstered by Piehl’s strong finishes, took ninth place in the 12-team boys Section 2AA meet. The Tigers tallied 42 points, while Worthington won the meet with 99 points.
Piehl, a senior, was the only Hutchinson boys competitor at last year’s state meet, where he took sixth in the 400.
Piehl had the second-fastest time in the section 200 preliminaries on June 1 at 22.6 seconds. Then he shaved another couple of tenths of a second in the finals. His time of 22.32 seconds in the finals was just two one-hundredths of a second behind Mankato West’s Peyton Goettlicher.
Meanwhile, in the 400, Piehl cut more than 1.5 seconds off his time in the preliminaries to jump from third place up to the winning spot. He cruised to a time of 50.05 in the finals, to hold off Fairmont’s Hudson Artz, who had the fastest preliminary time in the event.
Other top Hutchinson boys finishes included:
- Alex Elliot finished eighth and Parker Peterson ninth in the 100. They both qualified for the finals by finishing seventh and ninth, respectively, in the preliminaries. Elliot made the medals platform with a time of 11.51 seconds, two one-hundredths ahead of his teammate.
- Mason Getz took third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:35.58, missing the state meet by less than a second. Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine won the event in 4:21.21, while Worthington’s Filmon Wolday took second in 4:34.68.
- Getz also finished ninth in the 800 with a time of 2:08.73, and event won by Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine with a time of 1:56.48.
- Sophomore Charles Renner finished fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.32. Worthington’s Marenono Opiew won the event in 41.23.
- The 400 relay team of Nolan Prokosch, Breck Gregor, Andrew Ladwig and Levi Teetzel took seventh in 45.89.
- The 800 relay team of Elliot, Renner, Peterson and Piehl was third in 1:31.18, less than two seconds behind first-place Mankato West.