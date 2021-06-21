Hutchinson track and field runners Isabelle Schmitz and Mitchell Piehl ended their seasons with a bang last week. The two Tigers traveled to St. Michael-Albertville the Class AA state meet, and both returned with medals around their necks.
Schmitz raced in two events at the meet, running the 3200 on Thursday and the 1600 Saturday. She placed eighth in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600, but the two races were very different for her.
Going into Thursday, Schmitz said she had been battling a cold and was still not feeling well, which she believes affected her race. Although she started out in fifth place and was leading the “chase pack” behind the top four runners, her diminished health caught up to her.
“With two laps to go, I felt like I hit a wall. My legs were hurting and I was feeling extremely exhausted,” Schmitz said in an email. “I slowed down significantly as the other girls ahead of me pulled further away.”
In the last 20 meters of the race, Schmitz said she was feeling dizzy and having trouble breathing and was passed by one other girl. Although she finished with a personal best time and set a new school record, she was disappointed.
“Even though my time was a PR, I couldn’t get over the fact that a girls passed me in the last 20 meters,” she said.
With a day off Friday before her second race, Schmitz made a plan for the 1600. She was seeded eighth and set a goal of finishing at least as high as sixth place. In the final lap she made her move to pass three girls. Although one ended up catching her in the final 100 meters, she again finished with a personal best time and set a new school record, defeating the old record of 4:57.80 set by Kassandra Hendricks in 2004.
“I felt much better about this race than I did about the 3200,” Schmitz said. “I was still a little sick but not nearly as much as I was on Thursday. During the race I had a very positive mindset and it made a difference. Running is such a mental sport, and my mindset helped me succeed when the race got hard.”
In the boys meet, Piehl ran said he was happy with his results overall, but he had set his goal high going into the race.
“I came into the meet seeded third with hopes of getting first place overall,” he said. “However, a bad race plan led me to not do as good as I could’ve and I got sixth.”
His strategy was to start out fast, and he managed to take the lead at the halfway point, but it required too much energy and was unable to finish strong, allowing several runners to pass him before the finish line.
“It wasn’t my best race, and I was off my personal best by 0.8 seconds, but knowing that I placed and was getting a medal made me very happy,” Piehl said. “This 400 was only the fifth 400 I’ve ran my entire high school career, so knowing that I’m one of the best in the state is a crazy thought.”
Both Piehl, a senior next year, and Schmitz, a sophomore, have more years to work on their times and improve before next year, and they’re both already looking forward to another shot at state next spring.
“I plan on being back to the state meet next year in hopefully more events,” Piehl said. “And since I have experience now, I plan on doing much better next year.”
“State will always be an amazing experience no matter what the outcome of the races are,” Schmitz said. “I learned a lot in the past few days about who I am as a runner.”
Class AA State Championship (June 17, 19)
Boys 400 Run (15) — 1. Gus Langford (DeLaSalle) 48.64; 6. Mitchell Piehl 50.06
Girls 1600 Run (16) — 1. Alexandra Weimer (STMA) 4:49.93; 5. Isabelle Schmitz 4:54.84
Girls 3200 Run (16) — 1. Analee Weaver (Stillwater) 10:15.26; 8. Isabelle Schmitz 10:51.37