Hutchinson’s girls and boys track and field teams competed in their largest meet of the season Tuesday when they traveled to Delano for the Wright County Conference East Championship.
The Tigers squared off with seven other conference rivals, and in the end they had eight champions.
As a team Hutchinson’s boys took second place behind the New Prague Trojans, who outscored the Tigers by 31 points. Mitchell Piehl was the big winner with conference titles in the 200 and 400 dash. His teammates Aaron Elliott and Jordan Titus also won championships in the 100 dash and shot put, respectively.
Hutchinson’s 200-yard relay team of Alex Elliott, Aaron Elliott, Piehl and Ethan Carter also took first place for Hutch's fifth conference title, the most of any team in the meet.
Along with titles, the Tigers had several individuals help the team with top-eight finishes to score points. Alex Elliott took second place behind his brother in 100 dash, Sam Lansink took second in the triple jump, and Baylor Suko was runner-up in the discus. Lansink also finished third in the high jump.
Hutchinson’s top event was the shot put, where the team’s three throwers swept the top three spots. Along with Titus in first place were Anton Kadlec and Simon Broersma in second and third, respectively.
Hutchinson’s girls team won three conference titles with Isabelle Schmitz in the 1,600- and 3,200-yard runs, plus Allie Eischens in the 100-yard hurdles. Schmitz also took second in the 400 run, while Morgan Dean took third in 400 run and Erin Tews took third in the high jump to help lead the Tigers to a fifth-place finish.
The Tigers now have a short break before their season winds down with the two-day Section 2AA tournament Wednesday, June 9, and Friday, June 11, at Waconia High School.
WCC East Championship (May 25)
Boys results
Team scores — 1. New Prague 139, 2. Hutchinson 108, 3. Waconia 100.5, 4. Jordan 86, 5. Delano 83.5, 6. Orono 79, 7. Mound Westonka 58, 8. Holy Family 44
100 Dash (23) — 1. Aaron Elliott (Hut) 11.58; 2. Alex Elliott 11.79; 21. Nolan Prokosch 13.01
200 Dash (21) — 1. Mitchell Piehl (Hut) 23.07; 6. Ethan Carter 24.03; 14. Riley Gill 25.92
400 Dash (21) — 1. Mitchell Piehl (Hut) 50.39; 17. Treyton Card 59.22; 19. Andrew Lipke 1:02.06
800 Run (22) — 1. Mark Rud (Wac) 1:59.69; 19. Cameron Wagner 2:21.07; 22. Jackson Kramer 2:54.49
1600 Run (18) — 1. Jaden Lorenz (HF) 4:35.32; 16. Tyson Farley 5:17.79; 18. Frank Augustine 5:59.5
3200 Run (14) — 1. Owen Chapman (Or) 10:06.35; 10. Riley Yerks 11:18.39
110 Hurdles (16) — 1. Cole Schmidt (Del) 15.91; 11. Rowan Kilian 18.96; 13. Kyle Oestreich 19.35; 15. Simon Schmitz 19.74
300 Hurdles (19) — 1. Cole Schmidt (Del) 42.62; 9. Rowan Kilian 46.35; 12. Kyle Oestrecih 47.46; 14. John Jurgenson 48.5
4x100 Relay (8) — 1. Delano 43.92; 4. Hutchinson 45.68
4x200 (8) — 1. Hutchinson 1:32.58
4x400 (8) — 1. Waconia 3:36.06; 8. Hutchinson 3:58.35
4x800 (8) — 1. Waconia 8:25.44; 8. Hutchinson 9:35.69
Triple Jump (14) — 1. Ian Lillquist (NP) 43-8; 2. Sam Lansink 40-11; 10. Kyle Oestreich 35-11; 11. Porter Dennis 35-4
Long Jump (24) — 1. Cristian Christensen (MW) 21-1; 10. Treyton Card 17-11; 22. Jadiin Jorgensen 15-9; 23. Simon Schmitz 15-2
High Jump (21) — 1. Ethan Chromy (NP) 6-0; 3. Sam Lansink 5-10; t7. Alex Elliott 5-6
Shot Put (24) — 1. Jordan Titus (Hut) 49-8.5; 2. Anton Kadlec 45-4.5; 3. Simon Broersma 41-9.5
Discus (24) — 1. Thomas Redwing (HF) 127-5.5; 2. Baylor Suko 120-4; 6. Jordan Titus 109-1; 7. Simon Broersma 18-10
Pole Vault (16) — 1. Travis Reighard (Wac) 13-6; No Hutchinson vaulters
Girls results
Team scores — 1. Waconia 158, 2. New Prague 127, 3. Mound Westonka 88.5, 4. Delano 80, 5. Hutchinson 79.5, 6. Orono 65, 7. Holy Family 55, 8. Jordan 43
100 Dash (23) — 1. Jordan Grell (Wac) 12.94; 11. Myma Redd 13.83; 21. Megan Anderson 14.91; 22. Jill Yearling 14.92
200 Dash (24) — 1. Jordan Grell (Wac) 27.18; 7. Emily Chatfield 28.68; 19. Brooke Kobow 30.54; 24. Jill Yearling 31.99
400 Dash (18) — 1. Maya Lindstrom (Wac) 1:00.19; 2. Isabelle Schmitz 1:02.47; 3. Morgan Dean 1:03.19; 18. Shelby Lang 1:12.30
800 Run (19) — 1. Adorisa Kaeding (Wac) 2:27.06; No Hutchinson runners
1600 Run (17) — 1. Isabelle Schmitz (Hut) 5:01.85; 16. Ella Froning 7:21.22; 17. Paige Decker 8:18.03
3200 Run (10) — 1. Isabelle Schmitz (Hut) 11:16.31
100 Hurdles (21) — 1. Allie Eischens (Hut) 16.56
300 Hurdles (19) — 1. Ellie Hintgen (NP) 47.86; 6. Allie Eischens 52.45
4x100 Relay (8) — 1. Waconia 51.42; 6. Hutchinson 53.79
4x200 (8) — 1. Mound Westonka 1:50.42; 5. Hutchinson 1:55.56
4x400 (7) — 1. Waconia 4:12.88; 6. Hutchinson 4:41.16
4x800 (7) — 1. Orono 10:22.10; 6. Hutchinson 12:55.77
Triple Jump (19) — 1. Julia Redwing (HF) 34-8; 5. Allie Eischens 32-6; 12. Brenna Kilian 29-6.75
Long Jump (24) — 1. Sami Solheid (NP) 15-10.5; 7. Emily Chatfield 14-9; 12. Brooke Kobow 13-10; 16. Morgan Dean 13-8
High Jump (21) — 1. Avery Hennen (NP) 5-2; 3. Erin Tews 4-10; t14. Breanna Stansbury 4-4; Allie Eckstein NH
Shot Put (20) — 1. Alexa Cuadros (HF) 34-0; 4. Karlee Wolff 32-4; 12. Lily Sickmann 27-10.5; 19. Emmaline Thomas 23-10.5
Discus (22) — 1. Caitlyn Schmidt (Wac) 111-10; 8. Karlee Wolff 83-1; 11. Ashley Locy 74-9; 19. Emmaline Thomas 61-0
Pole Vault — Julia Redwing (HF) 10-3; Ashley Locy NH