Parker Peterson was a three-time winner and Isabelle Schmitz posted a double win for Hutchinson during the Wright County East Championships May 16 at Hutchinson.
Hutchinson’s boys and girls teams finished fifth in their respective meets.
The Hutchinson boys tallied 67 points, while Mound Westonka topped the six-team field with 141 points.
Hutchinson’s girls scored 54 points, while Jordan won the meet with 162 points.
BIG DAY FOR PETERSON
Peterson, a junior, picked up wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes to lead the Tigers boys team. His victory in the 100 was an actual photo finish. With both Peterson and Delano’s PK Moore receiving times of 11.41 seconds in the event, meet officials looked at the finish line images to determine Peterson had, indeed, won the event.
Peterson had a little more margin of victory in the 200, his time of 22.83 being three hundredths of a second better of Holy Family Catholic’s Cooper Huson.
Peterson then teamed with fellow juniors Breck Gregor and Charles Renner, and senior Andrew Ladwig to win the 800 relay with a time of 1:32.01.
Peterson’s trips to the medal platform concluded with a sixth-place finish in the high jump, where he posted a height of 5-4.
Other top finishes for the Tigers boys included:
- Gregor finished seventh in the 100 with a time of 11.84.
- Ladwig took fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.76, his best time this season.
- Senior Tyson Farley earned sixth place in the 800 with a personal-best time of 2:07.8, then came back in the 1,600 to finishe eighth with a time of 5:06.63.
- Renner posted a season-best time of 42.49 to finish fourth in the 300 hurdles, which was won by Mound Westonka’s Payton Kasper in 40.46.
- Hutchinson’s 400 relay team of Gregor, Renner, Ladwig and Alex Elliot finished fourth with a time of 44.78, just three-tenths of a second off the winning time.
- Junior Anton Kadlec finished sixth in the shot put with a toss of 43-feet, 9 inches, and was eighth in the discus with a personal-best toss of 121-9.
- Sophomore Brian Lin clearned a personal-best height of 9-6 to finish seventh in the pole vault.
- Eighth-grader Hanley Neumann finished sixth in the long jump with a distance of 18-3 1/2.
SCHMITZ LEADS GIRLS
Schmitz, who’s run the 1,600 and 3,200 in the state meet the past two seasons, has focused on shorter distances like the 400 and 800 so far this season. And she’s had success there, too.
That didn’t change in the conference meet as Schmitz posted a personal-record of 59.47 to win the 400.
She finished second in the 800, two seconds behind Jordan’s Kendra Krueger, who won with a tiem of 2:19.19.
But those roles were reversed in the 1,600, where Schmitz took an early lead and held on to win with a time of 4:56.49. Krueger was just over Schmitz’s shoulder most of the race, but couldn’t manage to catch her.
- Sophomore Madison Wester finished third in the 400 with a personal-best time of 1:02.57, and freshman Aubree Schwantz was ninth, also with a personal-best at 1:06.57.
- Seventh-grader Hathaway Reiter had a strong day, taking fifth in the 800 and
- Junior Breanna Stansbury finished fifth in the 300 hurdles with a personal-best of 53.18.
- The Tigers’ 800 relay team of junior Hannah Wigern, sophomores Brie Kobow and Wester, and Schwanz took second with a time of 1:54.78.
- Wester, Reiter, Lydia Wollan and Schwanz finished fourth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:26.37.
- Reiter, Kylie Neuberger, Ella Stiras and Morgan Wagner took fourth in the 3,200 relay.
- Senior Lily Sickmann finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 30-4 ½ and was ninth in the discus (76-5), both with personal-bests.
- Breanna Stansbury finished second in the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 35-4, and took fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.