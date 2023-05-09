Hutchinson’s boys and girls track and field teams earned fifth-place finishes at the St. Croix Lutheran Invitational May 2.
The Tigers boys tallied 75 points in the 10-team meet, while host St. Croix Lutheran outdistanced the field with 147 points. Hutch’s girls team scored 61 points in their portion of the meet, which was dominated by Minnehaha Academy’s 226-point first-place finish.
Junior Parker Peterson paced Hutchinson’s boys team, earning a win in the 200-meter dash and helping the Tigers’ 800 relay team to a win.
Peterson’s 23.07-second time in the 200 was a personal-best and nearly a second faster than runner-up Nelson Weekes of St. Croix Lutheran, who finished in 24.06.
Peterson also earned a second-place finish in the 100, his time of 11.71 just one-tenth of a second behind first-place finisher Emmett Ricke of Kasson-Mantorville.
Peterson continued his big day by teaming with Breck Gregor, Nathan Johnson and Charlie Renner to win the 800 relay. Their time of 1:34.26 was nearly two seconds faster than the second-place team from St. Croix Lutheran.
Peterson added one more top-8 finish for the Tigers in the high jump, taking eighth with a leap of 5-feet, 4-inches.
Junior Anton Kadlec picked up points in the throwing events for the Tigers, finishing second in the shot put and fourth in discus. Kadlec went 45-feet, 5 ½ inches in the shot put. While more than 2 feet short of winner Trent Page of Minnehaha Academy’s winning toss of 47-8 ½, Kadlec was 6 ½ feet in front of the third-place throw.
The discus competition saw a tightly packed top-four group. Kadlec’s best throw was 112-10, four feet behind Riley Thompson of Big Lake (116-10).
Junior Isabelle Schmitz posted a double-win with a pair of personal-best middle distance runs to lead the Hutchinson girls.
Schmitz finished first in the 400 with a time of 1:00.01, more than two seconds ahead of the runner-up. She also took first in the 800, her personal-best time of 2:17.17 more than seven seconds faster than the runner-up finish.
Sophomore Madison Wester finished seventh in the 400 with a time of 1:05.45.
Sophomore Brie Kobow tallied points in the sprints, finishing sixth in the 100 and eighth in the 200. Junior Hannah Wigern also ran well in the sprints for the Tigers, taking 13th in the 100 and ninth in the 200.
Kobow, Wester and Wigern also teamed with freshman Aubree Schwanz to take third place in the 800 relay, finishing in 1:55.43, less than two seconds behind Minnehaha Academy’s winning time of 1:53.34.
Wester, Schmitz seventh-grader Hathaway Reiter and freshman Lydia Wollan took third in the 1,600 relay, about five seconds off the winning time.
Junior Breanna Stansbury earned a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 55.08.
Stansbury was also part of the Tigers’ best relay finish, teaming with Reiter and sophomores Morgan Wagner and Ella Stiras for a second-place finish in the 3,200 relay.
Stansbury added two other top finishes, taking eighth in the high jump with a leap of 4-8, and finishing fifth in the triple jump (31-9).
Hutchinson shot putters Lily Sickmann and Zoe Theis, both seniors, finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Next up for the Hutchinson track and field squads is the section true team meet today at Orono. The meet is set to get underway at 3 p.m.