Hutchinson’s boys and girls track and field teams earned fifth-place finishes at the St. Croix Lutheran Invitational May 2.

The Tigers boys tallied 75 points in the 10-team meet, while host St. Croix Lutheran outdistanced the field with 147 points. Hutch’s girls team scored 61 points in their portion of the meet, which was dominated by Minnehaha Academy’s 226-point first-place finish.

Tags