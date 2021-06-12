A pair of Hutchinson runners have punched their tickets to the Class 2A State Track and Field Championship June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Mitchell Piehl for the boys team will compete in the 400-meter dash, while Isabelle Schmitz for the girls qualified in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
With COVID safety measures in mind, this year’s meet was a little different than previous years. There were no prelim races, instead the meet was split into two days, with the girls competition mostly Wednesday, June 9, and the boys competition Friday, June 11, except for the 3200 races, which were on opposite days.
Piehl was the big winner of the tournament, earning Hutchinson’s only section title with a time of 49.27 in the 400. It’s his first time qualifying for state, and he was even fast enough to beat the state cut, which is no easy task.
“It was a really great feeling to win that race,” he said. “I was seeded second, and I didn’t know how it was going to go with the weather and all the other factors that were involved,” Piehl said, referencing the possible rain and thunderstorms forecasted for Friday. “All I focused on was coming out hard and going as fast as I could.”
Piehl also came close to qualifying in his other individual race, the 200-meter run, where he placed third. He and his teammates Ethan Carter, Alex Elliott and Aaron Elliott also came close in the 4x200-meter relay, which they took fourth place in.
The top eight finishers in each event scored points for the Tigers, and there were a few others who helped with the team score. On the track, Aaron Elliott finished sixth in the 100-meter dash, and in the field Jordan Titus and Simon Broersma took third and eighth in the shot put, respectively. All together Hutch’s points added up to a 13th-place finish.
The girls team finished in a tie for ninth place with Dassel-Cokato, and Schmitz led the way with second-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200 races. Her times in both events also beat the state cut times, and she was happy to be going back to state after missing out last season due to COVID.
“It was really disappointing last year to have that all be canceled, so I knew I wanted to come back strong this year and have people know my name has not disappeared,” she said.
“There’s a lot more fast girls in Minnesota now,” Schmitz added, “they’ve all kind of come up, a lot of young girls, and so there’s a lot more competition. So it’s really exciting to know I’ll get to compete against them.”
One of those fast girls was her competition at sections, Chanhassen’s Isabella Roemer, who took first in the 1600 and 3200.
“Today my plan was to stick with her for the first mile, which I did,” Schmitz said about the 3200 race. “I knew she was a lot faster than me and I was just going to try to hold on as long as I could, and I ended up getting a personal record.”
The girls competitions were a bit different June 9 as athletes battled the heatwave that boiled the surface of the track to more than 149 degrees.
“People’s shoes were falling off, for sprinters, their fingers would burn,” Schmitz said. “In the long-distance races, especially the mile, the heat and friction would eventually make it through your shoe and your feet would be very hot.”
Despite the competition and heat, Hutchinson athletes did well and had several top-eight finishers score points. On the track, Maya Lindstrom and Schmitz took fourth and sixth place, respectively, in the 400-meter dash, Allie Eischens finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles, and the 4x200 relay team of Morgan Dean, Brooke Kobow, Brie Kobow and Emily Chatfield finished eighth. In the field events, Eischens also took seventh in the triple jump to help the Tigers earn points.
Looking ahead to the final high school meet of the season, Schmitz will race the 3200 Thursday, and then she and Piehl will run their final events Saturday during the Class AA boys and girls meets. Although the seed times have not been released yet, both figure to go in as top competitors aiming for medals.
“Just the competition,” Piehl said about what he’s looking forward to, “running with some of the fastest people in state, and hopefully improving my time. Maybe get a good place in state.”
Section 2AA Championship (June 9, 11)
Boys results
Team scores — 1. Chanhassen 74, 2. Mankato East 68.5, 3. Mankato West 61.75, 4. St. Peter 61.5, 5. Buffalo 58, t6. Dassel-Cokato and Waseca 46, 8. Waconia 41, 9. Jordan 37, 10. Chaska 33.75, 11. New Prague 32.75, 12. Delano 31.5, 13. Hutchinson 30, 14. Shakopee 28.75, 15. Marshall 27.5, 16. Worthington 16, 17. Mound Westonka 6, 18. New Ulm 5
100 Dash (45) — 1. Eli Gillman (DC) 11.19; 6. Aaron Elliott 11.54; 10. Alex Elliott 11.65; 42. Nolan Prokosch 12.7
200 Dash (42) — 1. Brooks Reicks (SP) 22.63; 3. Mitchell Piehl 22.91; 16. Ethan Carter 24.19; 29. Riley Gill 25.07
400 Run (41) — 1. Mitchell Piehl (Hut) 49.27; 35. Nathan Johnson 57.62; 38. Treyton Card 58.8
800 Run (40) — 1. Eli Salisbury (Mar) 2:00.14; 34. Cameron Wagner 2:21.38; 40. Jackson Kramer 2:56.96
1600 Run (47) — 1. Benjamin Scheller (Chan) 4:17.41; 38. Tyson Farley 5:12.78; 46. Frank Augustine 5:47.38
3200 Run (42) — 1. Andrew Johnson (ME) 9:31.42; 34. Riley Yerks 11:49.40
110 Hurdles (31) — 1. Medi Akwai (MankE) 15.31; 20. Rowan Kilian 18.8; 21. Kyle Oestreich 18.83; 24. Simon Schmitz 19.57
300 Hurdles (39) — 1. Seth Reicks (SP) 40.4; 23. Kyle Oestreich 45.88; 24. Rowan Kilian 45.94; 31. John Jurgenson 47.24
4x100 Relay (16) — 1. Dassel-Cokato 42.87; 12. Hutchinson (Alex Elliott, Aaron Elliott, Ethan Carter, Nolan Prokosch) 46.83
4x200 (13) — 1. St. Peter 1:28.99; 4. Hutchinson (Alex Elliott, Aaron Elliott, Ethan Carter, Mitchell Piehl) 1:32.86
4x400 (14) — 1. Buffalo 3:28.79; 14. Hutchinson (Treyton Card, Kyle Oestreich, Rowan Kilian, Cameron Wagner) 4:00.94
4x800 (15) — 1. Buffalo 8:17.4; 14. Hutchinson (Riley Yerks, Tyson Farley, Frank Augustine, Cameron Wagner) 9:28.56
Triple Jump (37) — 1. Abagotte Opiew (Wor) 43-6.75; 9. Sam Lansink 40-0; 24. Kyle Oestreich 36-10.25
Long Jump (42) — 1. Matt Seberson (Was) 22-3; 26. Treyton Card 18-3.75; 33. Rowan Kilian 17-9.25; 35. Nolan Prokosch 17-6.5
High Jump (12) — 1. Alec Ungar (Chan) 6-4; 11. Sam Lansink 5-8
Shot Put (49) — 1. Marcus Hansen (Was) 62-7.5; 3. Jordan Titus 48-9; 8. Simon Broersma 45-4.75; 12. Anton Kadlec 42-11
Discus (51) — 1. Marcus Hansen (Was) 170-8; 11. Simon Broersma 121-0; 17. Jordan Titus 114-6; 26. Dylan Wigern 108-8.5
Pole Vault (15) — 1. Travis Reighard (Wac) 14-7; No Hutchinson vaulters
Girls results
Team scores — 1. Shakopee 92, 2. Waconia 82, 3. Mankato East 78, 4. Chanhassen 70, 5. New Prague 60, 6. Mankato West 45.5, 7. Buffalo 44, 8. Chaska 34, t9. Hutchinson and Dassel-Cokato 31, 11. Marshall 28, 12. Delano 22.5, 13. St. Peter 31, 14. Worthington 19, 15. Waseca 16, t16. New Ulm and Mound Westonka 10, 18. Jordan 8
100 Dash (48) — 1. Brianna Bluiett (Buff) 12.9; 22. Myma Redd 13.96; 25. Brie Kobow 14.01; 47. Megan Anderson 15.52
200 Dash (50) — 1. Megan Geraets (ME) 26.27; 9. Allie Eischens 28.34; 31. Myma Redd 29.35; 33. Emily Chatfield 29.44;
400 Run (39) — 1. Megan Geraets (ME) 59.21; 4. Maya Lindstrom 1:01.84; 6. Isabelle Schmitz 1:03.31; 19. Tiffany Dean 1:06.67
800 Run (44) — 1. Carly Gorter (Shak) 2:23.72; 35. Breanna Stansbury 2:57.19
1600 Run (42) — 1. Isabella Roemer (Chan) 4:58.25; 2. Isabelle Schmitz 4:59.98; 41. Ella Froning 7:39.13; 42. Paige Decker 8:23.83
3200 Run (33) — 1. Isabella Roemer (Chan) 10:28.1; 2. Isabelle Schmitz (Hut) 10:53.44
100 Hurdles (42) — 1. Kezia Lee (DC) 16.09; 5. Allie Eischens 16.67; 30. Naomi Sickmann 19.82
300 Hurdles (42) — 1. Kezia Lee (DC) 47.0; 39. Naomi Sickmann 59.23
4x100 Relay (18) — 1. Waconia 50.66; 12. Hutchinson (Allie Eischens, Brooke Kobow, Myma Redd, Emily Chatfield) 53.39
4x200 (15) — 1. Mankato East 1:47.6; 8. Hutchinson (Morgan Dean, Brooke Kobow, Brie Kobow, Emily Chatfield) 1:54.97
4x400 (16) — 1. Waconia 4:12.24; 12. Hutchinson (Tiffany Dean, Shelby Lang, Jill Yearling, Morgan Dean) 4:39.76
4x800 (11) — 1. Waconia 9:38.86; No hutchinson runners
Triple Jump (49) — 1. Trinity Lindeman (ME) 35-0.5; 7. Allie Eischens 33-4.25; 37. Brenna Kilian 29-4.5; 42. Myma REdd 28-9.25;
Long Jump (47) — 1. Paige Kalis (NU) 17-6.5; 23. Morgan Dean 14-5.25; 29. Brooke Kobow 14-1.75; 34. Emily Chatfield 13-9.5
High Jump (14) — 1. Avery Hennen (NP) 5-3; 11. Erin Tews 4-9; No height: Breanna Stansbury
Shot Put (49) — 1. Grace Banse (MW) 39-3.25; 12. Karlee Wolff 32-6; 32. Lily Sickmann 27-10.25; 48. Emmaline Thomas 23-6
Discus (50) — 1. Kelley Brennan (Shak) 113-3; 20. Karlee Wolff 84-1; 33. Ashley Locy 77-0; 42. Emmaline Thomas 64-8
Pole Vault (14) — 1. Jenna Sikel (MW) 11-3; No height: Ashley Locy