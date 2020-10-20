Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Lynn Township, south of Hutchinson.
According to State Patrol, at 12:41 p.m., a 2005 Buick LaCrosse driven by Madeline Grace Dressel, 20, of Glencoe was southbound on State Highway 15 when it collided with a northbound 2012 Lincoln MKX driven by Jerome Leo Reiner, 83, of Hutchinson. The State Patrol report says the road conditions were snowy and icy.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and both were taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.