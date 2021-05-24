After moving last year from Rochester Community and Technical College to Southwest Minnesota State University, Hutchinson 2018 graduate Jeremiah Van De Steeg go to play a complete season with the Mustangs.
The pitcher senior pitcher appeared in eight games for SMSU, pitching 20.1 innings and accumulating an 0-3 record. He struck out 16 batters, walked 12 and gave up 18 runs on 18 hits for a 7.52 ERA.
His best outing of the year was 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball against the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and he struck out one batter. He also wrapped up his college career with a brief outing, getting two outs without giving up a run against the University of Mary.
The Mustangs finished the season 12-22.