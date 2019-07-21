The Hutchinson VFW baseball team had a successful trip to Sleepy Eye this weekend, winning the District 2 Southwest Sub-district title.
Hutch won its first game on Tuesday against St. James via forfeit, and defeated host Sleepy Eye 6-1 on Thursday. K.K. Starrett pitched all seven innings and allowed just three hits and also tallied a two-RBI double.
By advancing to the championship game, Hutch clinched its spot in the district tournament. With the top two teams advancing to the district tournament and projected high temperatures on Saturday, Hutch won the title via forfeit.
Hutchinson next plays Tuesday against St. James in Chaska.
