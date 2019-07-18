The Hutchinson VFW baseball team took care of business Tuesday, winning its opening round contest of the District 2 Southwest sub-district tournament.
“We absolutely dominated," head coach Tyrone Wacker said. "The other team didn't show up."
Wacker wasn't joking. Literally the other team, St. James, did not show up. Wacker was unsure of the reasoning behind the no-show, but gladly took the win.
Hutchinson was next scheduled to play Sleepy Eye in Sleepy Eye on Wednesday, but the day's games were rescheduled to Thursday. Win or lose, Hutch was scheduled to return to Sleepy Eye to face a to-be-determined opponent on Friday.
— Ryan Kastenschmidt