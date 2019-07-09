The Hutchinson VFW Post 906 baseball squad dropped an 11-4 loss to Litchfield Monday in one of its final games of the regular season. Post 906 was at Optimist Park in Litchfield as part of a doubleheader along with the Hutchinson Junior Legion team.
“That’s probably the best VFW team in the state,” Hutchinson head coach Tyrone Wacker said. “Runner-up last year (at state), and this year they’re all back.”
Post 906 took an early lead when Braeden McGill came around to score in the first inning, but Litchfield piled on runs in the second and third innings to go ahead 5-1.
Hutchinson continued to battle and sparked a fourth-inning rally off a single, a hit batter and three walks to score three runs and make it a one-run game. Litchfield responded in the bottom of the inning, however, to score four more runs of its own on two extra-base hits.
Hutchinson was held in check the rest of the game, and Litchfield added two more runs in the fifth to finish the game off.
Hutch was hampered by five errors and was held to three hits while earning six walks.
“We did some things pretty good,” Wacker said, “but we’re still not making the plays that 15-year-olds are supposed to be making.”
“I think we could have played better,” McGill said.
McGill hopes that cutting back on the errors and tallying a few more hits will help Hutch become more consistent with three regular season dates remaining.
“We do really good some games,” he said, “but then other games we can’t really do anything.”
“We just haven’t won enough games,” Wacker said. “We’ve played against some real good 16-year-old teams, and we’re not ready for that level. We compete real good against the 15s, but we just don’t have the pitching to compete with the good 16-year-olds.”
Hutchinson begins its postseason with a double elimination tournament that starts next Wednesday in Sleepy Eye. Its first opponent is St. James.
Litchfield VFW 11, Hutchinson VFW 4 (July 8)
Hutch ... 100 300 — 4
Litch .... 023 42x — 11
Hutch stats
Batting - McGill 1-2, R, SB; Telecky 0-1, RBI; Walters 0-2, SB; Nagel 0-2; Einck 0-2, BB; Knorr 0-1; Rensch 0-1; #25 1-2, R; Rannow 0-1; #14 0-1, R, BB, SB; Starrett 0-1; #13 0-1, R, BB; Bode 0-0, BB; #22 0-0, RBI, BB; #20 0-1; #7 0-1, RBI, BB; #16 0-1; Totals — 2-20, 4R, 3RBI, 6BB, 12K
Pitching - Rensch (L) 2IP-5H-3R-3ER-3BB-0K; #25 1IP-2H-2R-2ER-0BB-2K; #16 2IP-6H-7R-7ER-3BB-2K