The postseason run for the Hutchinson VFW baseball team came to a close Friday as it was eliminated from the District 2 tournament.
Hutch lost to Chaska on Tuesday before defeating St. James on Wednesday to keep its tournament alive. It drew a matchup with Farmington in the losers bracket on Thursday and came out with a 4-3 victory.
“We kind of held on the last inning,” head coach Tyrone Wacker said. “Braeden McGill made an outstanding running catch from second base, and that kind of saved the game. It was fun, we beat a real good team.”
The win put Hutch among the district’s final four teams and earned a contest against Shakopee on Friday. Shakopee’s bats led the way in that meeting, though, as Hutch was eliminated with a 9-1 loss.
“We just plain run out of pitching,” Wacker said. “It was so hot, it was so brutal that we just kind of run out of gas, and once we got down we just stayed down.”
The loss gave Hutch a 2-2 record in the tournament, which followed an undefeated 3-0 record from its sub-district title. Shakopee and Chaska, the two teams that defeated Hutch in the tournament, met in the championship series, with Chaska taking the district title.
“All-in-all, the tournament went really good,” Wacker said. “I was really happy with the boys.”
The postseason success has Wacker feeling good about the direction of the team and its players, as he hopes to see even more victories in the tournament next year.
“Next year we have a chance of winning the whole thing if this group stays together,” he said.