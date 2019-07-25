The Hutchinson VFW Post 906 baseball team was still alive after its first two days in the District 2 tournament last week in St. James.
Hutchinson's opening contest of the tournament was an 8-2 loss Tuesday to Chaska. The game was 3-2 going into the sixth inning before a Chaska home run expanded the lead. It was Hutchinson's first loss of the postseason.
“It was just a matter of a few plays that would have really made the game interesting,” head coach Tyrone Wacker said, “but we just didn't pull them off.”
Hutch put runners in scoring position early, but 12 strikeouts plagued the offense and kept it from putting balls in play.
"That's too many (strikeouts) to be productive on the offensive," Wacker said.
Overall, though, Wacker was pleased with the performance against a “really good” Chaska team.
“I was kind of happy with the way our kids played,” he said. “They competed well and they enjoyed the game, so that was fun. We got enough hits to compete, we hit the ball pretty good.”
The defeat sent Hutch to the losers bracket to face the host team, St. James, on Wednesday. Hutchinson's bats connected a few more times than the previous game on its way to an 8-2 victory.
“Offensively, we were just real consistent,” Wacker said. “It was just a consistent batting order.”
Sam Rensch earned the win on the mound, and Wyatt Riese pitched three no-hit innings in relief.
After the win Wednesday, Hutchinson was one of six teams still left in the tournament. It was scheduled to play Thursday night against Farmington after this issue went to press. If they won that game, they'd have to win two more games Friday to make it to the final at noon on Saturday.