Three Minnesota professional sports teams — the Vikings, Wild and Timberwolves — are in season now. I want to a quick look at each and share my thoughts on what I think they need to do going forward.
Captain Kirk on a tear
They are the biggest team in the state, so most everyone is aware that quarterback Kirk Cousins has been on quite the tear lately. In fact, he was just named as the October NFC Player of the Month. He went 4-0, completed 78.1 percent of his throws for 1,262 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, and had just one interception.
Even though the best team that they beat in that stretch was the Eagles, and they were at home, it’s impressive nonetheless. Cousins was considered the weak link after the first month of the season and rightfully so. He was abysmal. He simply missed a lot of throws that an $84 million quarterback should make. He has since righted the ship after apologizing to Adam Thielen for his play after the loss at Chicago.
When Kirk is on, this team is up there with the Packers, Saints and Niners. But if the team wants to get where it wants too, Captain Kirk will have to lead the enterprise. The defense isn’t the same as 2017, where it was arguably a top-five all-time defense. The line has been solid and Dalvin Cook is a beast.
Home field advantage in the playoffs will be tough to earn considering who’s ahead of them, but if this team wants to hold the Lombardi Trophy, it will be on Captain Kirk for the rest of the season.
Wild must start the tank job
They stink and need to tank for a top draft pick. It’s just not working.
If the Wild turn it around and actually start winning games, fine, but the worst thing to be in sports is purgatory. Not good enough to win it all, but not bad enough to justify going for a top pick.
I’ll admit I don’t watch much Wild hockey unless they make the playoffs, but I can see the writing on the wall. They should just let the tanking begin, but they probably won’t. They’ll try to win and embarrass themselves with a bad record. Again, I don’t watch much, so I don’t know what the roster makeup is, but a 4-9 record speaks volumes.
Timberwolves now boxing match
After a 3-0 start against two decent teams and one bad team, the Wolves had their first real test of the season against the 76ers and got blown out. It was close for the first five minutes of the game before Philly figured it out and flexed its muscle, literally.
In the third quarter after Karl-Anthony Towns turned the ball over, he and 76ers center Joel Embiid got into it before tempers flared and a scuffle broke out. Embiid tried to throw a punch and missed, then Towns put him in a headlock and was jumped by Embiid’s teammate, Ben Simmons, and brought to the ground.
This was the most exciting thing for the franchise since the final game of the 2018 season when they beat Denver to make it into the playoffs. Even the playoffs weren’t really that fun because they got smoked in a gentleman’s sweep by the Rockets.
Watching KAT fight was the most heart I’ve seen from the Wolves since the Denver game. The team is 3-1, which is nice, but don’t expect that sort of pace this season. In about a week or two, they will regress towards the mean and will eventually be below .500 this season.
If they want a chance to be around .500, though, they will have to continue what they’ve been doing, beating the teams you’re supposed to and losing to the title contenders.
Andrew Wiggins is still earning 25 percent of the team’s cap space, so as long as there’s that, good luck getting out of purgatory. The only way the team will stay relevant is if Towns continues on his tear and puts himself in the MVP conversation.