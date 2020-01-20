Watching the San Francisco 49ers throttle the Green Bay Packers Sunday night did bring a smile to my face. I may be bias as they are the neighboring rival, but at the end of the day I just want to watch quality football.
That was my biggest qualm when the 2017 Vikings were steamrolled in the NFC Championship by the Philadelphia Eagles. When you look at it, there were a lot of similarities between the 2019 Packers and 2017 Vikings.
On offense, both were run-first two teams. Even with Aaron Rodgers, the 2019 Packers looked to establish the run to set up the passing game. This is also how the Vikings have played since Mike Zimmer took over.
The 2017 Vikings relied a little more on their defense than the 2019 Packers did, because Rodgers is still an above-average quarterback and Case Keenum was a solid backup, but both defenses helped carry their team.
The defensive stats for the 2019 Packers may not have been overly impressive like those of the 2017 Vikings, but they were still a top-five defense in the NFC. Their yards per game and third down percentage were in the middle of the NFC, but their points allowed per game, first downs allowed per game and penalties were all top-five in the NFC. It was a strong unit that helped the Packers to a 13-3 record.
As the No. 2 seeds in the playoffs, both faced the No. 3 seeds out of the wildcard round. It was Seattle in 2019 and New Orleans in 2017. Green Bay was beating Seattle for most of the game but gave up big second-half leads, just like the 2017 Vikings did against New Orleans.
We all know how the 2017 Vikings won with the Minneapolis Miracle, but the Packers weren't without some controversy. Tight end Jimmy Graham made a catch on third and 9 with less than two minutes left. It appeared he was stopped short of the first down, but after a review the first down was confirmed and the Packers sealed the game. The plays were different, but both teams made a big plays to win in the end.
Finally, the NFC Championship games were similar with slight differences.
On offense, both teams showed they weren't good enough to take on the top defenses at the time. Where they are different, however, is that the 2017 Vikings were gashed in the passing game, an area they had been stellar in all season. The 2019 Packers were gashed in the running game, which had been their weakness all season. Regardless, both teams were dominated.
Yes, seeing the Packers lose bad made me smile. But when I looked back on it, it brought back memories I hope to soon forget.