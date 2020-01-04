It's been a while since my last column, and a lot has happened in the past month that I didn't get to talk about. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to the playoffs and was a dark horse MVP candidate for a solid stretch of the season, and the Timberwolves epitomized the plight of Minnesota sports.
Here's my thoughts on the current situation of these two Minnesota sports teams.
Do miracles happen twice?
The Minnesota Vikings are the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoffs and will take on the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome Sunday. This is coming off a 10-6 record in the regular season to finish second in the NFC North.
We are now in the playoffs, so I will reserve judgment of what I think will happen in the game because anything can happen. Although they will be playing the Saints on the road, the Vikings have played well at the Superdome over the past few years. My most recent memory is Sam Bradford torching the Saints defense on Monday night in the opening game of the season en route to an 8-8 season. Good times.
Hopefully this time it won't be a reversal of fortunes.
I have been a big objector to Kirk Cousins' ability to lead this team to a Super Bowl, mainly because of how poor he played last year and the first quarter of this season. And yes, he has played well over the last three quarters of the season, but he also has only done well against subpar opponents. Since the loss to the Bears in Week 4, the only teams the Vikings beat with a winning record are Philadelphia and Dallas. Dallas is the most overrated franchise in sports and Philadelphia is not the same team that the Vikings beat back in Week 6. The Vikings lost to the Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers and Bears, all teams above .500.
If Dalvin Cook does not play, I don't see a scenario where the Vikings win. But all signs point to him playing, so at least the Vikings have a chance to upset the Saints on the road. I also don't see a scenario where this game isn't a shootout, or that the Saints win a blowout and let Teddy Bridgewater play the fourth quarter against his former team.
If Cousins lays another stinker in primetime with everything on the line, I think it should be time for the team to consider a change at the position. He's signed under contract through next season, so he will be the quarterback next season. But after that, if Cousins has yet to win a playoff game or win the division, he should not be resigned and the Vikings should look at the draft for a quarterback.
I don't know if you watched the Clemson vs. Ohio State game last Saturday, but it was outstanding. Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback from Clemson, is something special. Last season against Alabama in the National Championship and against Ohio State, he has been nothing short of phenomenal and he will go first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
I am a firm believer that if you want your quarterback, you need to go get him. He is a prospect like no other quarterback since maybe Peyton Manning, and I think he could be the future of the franchise if Cousins can't get the job done.
Do they pull off a trade?
Even though they are coming off an 11-game losing streak and a loss to the Cavaliers, the Minnesota Timberwolves somehow find themselves only two games out of the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Karl-Anthony Towns has been out for the past few games with a leg injury, and watching the team without him or Andrew Wiggins makes it clear that the team is lost without them. I know I should expect that given he is their best player, but it's a whole other level of lost, especially on offense. When a team wants to shoot 3-pointer's but can't, it's like trying to fit a square peg into a circle hole.
The roster outside of Towns is in flux. No one should be safe, including Wiggins. Some people might not want to shed an important piece just to get to the eighth spot in the West, but I don't care. This franchise needs to show that it wants to go for it and is willing to take the risks necessary to put out a playoff-quality roster.
They targeted D'Angelo Russell in free agency, including offering him a contract. But he chose to take max money and sign with the Golden State Warriors instead. As much as I would love the Wolves to do this during the season, anything involving Russell will most likely have to wait until the offseason.
Given how disastrous the season has gone thus far, and only being two games out of a playoff spot, this team might just be one move away from getting back to the postseason.