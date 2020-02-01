It almost doesn’t seem real. My whole life I was watching Kobe Bryant dominate on the basketball court and win championships. He had a killer instinct that no one could touch.
He was almost like a superhero. No matter the circumstances, he always found a way to win.
I adored watching Kobe play. His style on the court was the closest thing to Michael Jordan that I got to see. He was my generation’s Jordan. I saw him on the TV Saturday, watching the Lakers play Philadelphia as LeBron James passed him for third on the all-time scoring list. The next day he was gone.
On Sunday I randomly opened Twitter to see what was trending, and on my timeline I saw people who don’t normally talk about basketball mentioning Bryant. My first thought was, “Oh boy, what did he do now?” Like many other people, that’s when I heard he died in a helicopter crash.
Just like that, a sports hero of mine was gone in a flash. To make it worse, it was later reported that his daughter ,Gianna, and seven others were also in the helicopter. I was left speechless. I shed a tear.
It was amazing watching how all the work he put in to everything he did translated to success. Everyone knows his on-the-court stuff, but winning an Oscar, starting charities, creating a new generation of women basketball players, and just being a great dad to his daughters. Those last three things are what the man should be remembered for.
Instead of taking his money and living lavishly, he wanted to make the world a better place through sports. Something I know I wouldn’t do.
His death gave me time to reflect on who was important in my life and ask myself if I was being a good friend or son or grandson. I called them and told them I love them, because life can come at you fast, even for a superhero. I advise anyone reading this to do the same.
It’s still hitting me, even a week later. I idolized him, followed his whole career and his life after basketball. It’s weird feeling this way about someone who didn’t even know I exist, but it goes beyond that. He is the sort of person I strive to be. I want to be the best at what I do, be a great friend and one day be a great father.
It’s crazy to say that Kobe Bryant is dead, and seeing the impact felt all around the world makes me appreciate everything he’s done even more.
All nine of the passengers will always be in my heart.
Mamba forever.