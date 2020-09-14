It's weird to think, but the Major League Baseball regular season is coming to an end.
As of Friday, the Minnesota Twins were sitting at 27-18 and one game behind the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the American League Central. Winning the division is especially important this season, given that the playoffs were expanded to eight teams, and division champs are guaranteed a top-three seed.
The Twins are in fourth place in the AL and just half a game ahead of the fifth-place Cleveland Indians. But there's this aura and feeling that the winning won't be here to last. Is it the right time or the wrong time to get hot?
If every Twins fan is being honest, as long as it ain't the dang Yankees I think everything should be fine, right?
If the season ended today, the Twins would face the Indians in a three-game series in the opening round. After the opening round, it will go back to a regular postseason format, five games, then seven.
With how dominant the Indians' pitching has been all season with Cy Young front-runner Shane Bieber leading their staff, it's tough to envision the Bomba Squad winning two of three games. This final stretch of games is going to determine how far the Twins will go in the postseason.
At the very least, they need to take over first in the division from the White Sox to avoid Cleveland in the first round. Because if you're a Twins fan like me, it's getting pretty annoying watching them get dominated in a first-round sweep. The pitching has been great. It's weird to say, but the bats need to come alive if they want any chance of competing when the season gets real.
Timberwolves win No. 1 pick
On Aug. 20, the National Basketball Association held its annual draft lottery. In their history, the Minnesota Timberwolves have never moved up in the lottery. Until, technically, this year, when they were slotted in the No. 3 spot but had the same odds at the first pick as the other two bottom teams. They also had the worst record when they won it 2015.
According to most draft experts there isn't a sure-fire all-star in this draft like last year with Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, but there are a lot of solid players in the draft.
The Wolves already have the youngest roster in the league, so they don't need to get any younger. There is a scenario where they keep the pick, but I believe that president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas will try to make a trade.
Vikings season begins
The Vikings will have played their first game of the season against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, and three months ago I didn't believe that there would even be a season this year, so that's nice.
I'm just happy that there's football, baby.