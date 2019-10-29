The Hutchinson volleyball team held off a sweep, but it couldn’t pull off the upset in a 3-1 loss to Eden Prairie Friday in the Section 2AAA playoffs.
While the Tigers kept it close, the Eagles proved to be too much for them as this time they were the ones to win the close games and finish the match. Eden Prairie won 25-20 and 25-23 in the first two games, then the Tigers won 25-23 in the third. Eden Prairie closed out the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set to end Hutch’s season.
The Tigers had more errors than usual in this game, committing seven in the first set and six in the fourth set to keep them out of reach.
Adri Rhoda pounded 18 kills and Emma Olberg had 10 to lead the Tigers, while setter Michaela Stamer had 37 assists. The back line was especially busy as four girls had double-digit digs: Michael Stamer had 19, Rachel Scheele 18, Alyssa Stamer 17 and Emily Messner 17.
The Tigers finished the season with an 18-12 overall record and will graduate seven seniors: Messner, Stamer, Olberg, Scheele, Grade Daak, Morgan Ellis and Ari Vos.
Eden Prairie is set to take on Chaska, the No. 8 seed, after it upset Shakopee, the No. 1 seed. Conference rival New Prague also advanced to the semifinals after knocking off Waconia in straight sets and will face Minnetonka in the semifinals.
Eden Prairie 3, Hutchinson 1 (Oct. 25)
Hutch .... 20 23 25 20
Eden P ... 25 25 23 25
Hutch stats
Kills — Emma Olberg 10, Grace Daak 8, Aubrey Brunkhorst 3, Adri Rhoda 18, Morgan Ellis 4
Assists — Olberg 1, Brunkhorst 1, Michaela Stamer 37, Emily Messner 2,
Digs — Olberg 14, Daak 3, Brunkhorst 5, Rhoda 3, Ellis 6, Michaela Stamer 19, Messner 17, Rachel Scheele 18, Alyssa Stamer 17
Blocking aces — Ellis 1, Michaela Stamer 1
Serving aces — Messner 1, Scheele 1, Alyssa Stamer 1