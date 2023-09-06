Last season was a learning experience. This season could be all about reaping the rewards from lessons learned for the Hutchinson volleyball team.
“I think this is going to be a fun team to watch, and I think there is going to be tremendous improvements throughout the season,” Tigers coach Dennis Piechowski said. “Just the amount of enthusiasm I’m seeing in our early-season practices will make this a fun, successful season if we are able to keep working hard each day.”
Hutchinson posted a 13-16 record last season, which ended with a loss to Mankato West in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals. Seven players graduated from that team, including two who have gone on to play collegiate sports this year.
Libero Bryn Ziegler is playing volleyball at College of St. Scholastica in Duluth this year, and defensive specialist Jillian Martinez will play softball at Concordia University in Moorhead. Their contributions, especially on defense, will be missed this year, but Piechowski likes what he sees coming back.
While many players lacked varsity experience, some also were forced into unfamiliar positions last season out of necessity. But a season of experience and learning new positions could pay dividends this season.
“We were a young team with a lot of players seeing varsity experience, but this was their first go-around at that level, and we were doing a lot of work getting better at understanding the game, the speed of the game, or their positions,” Piechowski said. “We had a few players players playing out of their natural positions last year. With the experience gained through varsity and JV action last season, these players will make our team a much different team with a large opportunity for success.”
Senior middle blocker Hannah Peterson brings three years of varsity experience and will be expected to anchor the middle of the court, Piechowski said.
Other seniors who will contribute this year are right side hitters Gwen Jaunich and Katie Wolff, and setter Marissa Stamer.
“Last season, Marisa needed to play outside hitter for us,” Piechowski said. “Having her back in her natural position — setter — will help improve our offense.”
Junior middle blocker Tiffany Dean gained a fair amount of varsity experience last season, which will help bolster the Tigers’ middle. Cecelia McGraw, also a junior, will return to her natural position of libero.
“Cece has played on the varsity team for the past two years, but never in her natural position,” Piechowski said. “Her freshman season she played OH (outside hitter), and then last season we moved her to the setter position. Having some young hitters developing is allowing us to move these players back to their natural positions. Seeing Cece play as a defensive specialist should improve our team and defense.”
Another junior who will contribute as a outside hitter is Brie Kobow, who spent last season with the junior varsity.
Two sophomores also will vie for playing time, Madison Schmalz as a defensive specialist and Naomi Sickman as an outside hitter.
If the Tigers continue their development, Piechowski expects them to be a formidable team as the season progresses. Among the important lessons in that development will be hard work on defense and minimizing errors while still being aggressive.
“We need to continue to understand that it’s a lot harder to play good defense than they think,” he said. “We need to have an aggressive mindset where the ball doesn’t touch the floor no matter what. There are times we do this extremely well, but can we be consistent with the effort throughout the season?”
Based on what he’s seen so far, the enthusiasm is there, as is the coach’s optimism.
“If we can continue to keep working hard and really trying to develop good, strong fundamentals throughout the season, we will be improving each week,” Piechowski said. “As a coach, that is all you can ask of players — playing the best volleyball at the end of the season. I think the experience we gained last season will be extremely helpful to try and take it to another level.”