Last season was a learning experience. This season could be all about reaping the rewards from lessons learned for the Hutchinson volleyball team.

“I think this is going to be a fun team to watch, and I think there is going to be tremendous improvements throughout the season,” Tigers coach Dennis Piechowski said. “Just the amount of enthusiasm I’m seeing in our early-season practices will make this a fun, successful season if we are able to keep working hard each day.”

