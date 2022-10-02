It was a tough, five-set loss for Hutchinson Thursday inside Whalen Gymnasium in Hutchinson. Jordan, 6-8 in the Wright County East, defeated the Tigers, 9-9 overall.
Hutchinson lost, 25-20, during the first set but came back from a three-point deficit in the second, only to let it slip away in a frustrating 25-22 defeat.
“We knew that we had our work cut out for us,” senior Jillian Martinez said. “Instead of going out there and overthinking every little thing we do, we decided to just go out there and play a game. …that was the difference.”
Indeed it was. With that mindset, the Tigers roared back in the third for a 25-3 route.
Hutchinson kept building on its momentum by staying positive and it showed up on the scoreboard.
“We like to fire each other up. It’s a lot of ‘Let’s go! C’mon! Keep working’, a few of the girls like to push each other around to keep us going,” Martinez said. “Senior year has been so much fun! I’m loving it! We appreciated the (student section) so much, we gained so much momentum from them, without (them), we wouldn’t have played as well as we did.”
The Tigers followed up the third set win with an equally impressive 25-12 win in the fourth. As relaxed and confident as Hutchinson looked, one clearly saw presence of mind on their attack to put the ball where the Jaguar defenders weren’t on the kill shots.
Head coach Dennis Piechowski praised his squad’s decisiveness to dig out balls rather than hesitate.
“They’re going after balls because they know they can’t hit the floor,” unlike in the first set, when there was some second guessing. “Is that my ball? Is that somebody else’s ball?” Piechowski said.
Piechowski said he also changed up his rotation a bit.
“We’re learning, we’re trying to get better before the end of the season,” he said.
In the fifth and deciding set, Hutchinson wasn’t able to capitalize on the team’s third and fourth-set momentum, and fell 15-10.
Piechowski said his players will have to continue to take some force off their shots and keep moving them around if they want to have more success.
“They did pick that up, but it’s something they’ve got to continue to work on,” he said.
Martinez didn’t hesitate when asked what her thoughts were toward the second half of the season.
“We want to be successful in this conference,” she said. “We can definitely take the top three, and in our section, we want a home match (for the postseason).”
Hutchinson was scheduled to travel Monday to St. Peter, 7-3 overall.