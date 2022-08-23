As he looks forward to a new season, Litchfield volleyball coach Darrin Swenson admits he’s trying to avoid comparisons to last season.
Giving in to that comparison game could leave him and the Dragons with unrealistic expectations or unrealized potential, he said, because last season wasn’t your typical year.
“It’s hard to compare because of how our season went,” Swenson said last week following a preseason practice. “You know, we played 14 matches and three tournaments, and we didn’t really have our entire lineup for many of those. We had kids that were injured, we had kids that were sick, and we were kind of on a rotating basis. So we were never really able to get into a consistent flow with the group of kids we had.”
With less than two weeks of practice to analyze, Swenson knows there still will be adjustments to make before this season begins. But he thinks that as the season opens up a clear lineup rotation will come into focus.
One thing he knows already, he said, is that the group of players he has this year bring a team-first mentality to the gym.
“They’re a group of girls that play really well together. They get along really well, and that is a big part of team sports, is having a group of kids that kind of are all on the same page, and they all have a shared goal,” Swenson said. “None of them are necessarily the type that are going to care who is getting the credit for success. They just want the team to be successful and they’re very supportive of one another.”
Four seniors graduated from last year’s team, including middle hitter Kaity Kusler, outside hitter JoJo Schultz and defensive specialist Addie Marquardt, as well as Joci Olson, who was sidelined by a knee injury throughout her junior and senior seasons.
“We lose some experience in all different areas of the game,” Swenson said “That’s something that we always have to deal with. But it’s been nice that we have some pieces that we can move around to help fill those gaps.”
Indeed, the returning roster boasts several players who gained a lot of varsity match experience last season — a result of the injuries and illness that shook up the lineup throughout the year — when the Dragons posted a 9-19 record before falling to West Central Area in the first round of postseason play.
Junior Liv Holmgren returns as the Dragons’ setter after spending all of last year in the “quarterback” role. Holmgren has been around the program for years and will be an important cog in the Litchfield attack.
“As a floor leader, she’s just got it,” Swenson said. “She’s got that ‘it’ factor where she’s competitive, she’s vocal, she’s positive, she’s great at bringing energy and staying positive and pushing her teammates to come along with her. That helps a lot, especially when it’s a person that’s going to be touching the ball pretty much every offensive set.”
Holmgren is also one of the team’s top servers, Swenson said, who “can make a huge impact from the service line.”
Senior middle hitter Izzy Pennertz also returns in a starting role for the Dragons. And after an offseason of growth, her confidence and aggressiveness at the net have become more apparent in preseason practices, he said.
Junior Greta Hansen, who spent most of last season as a right side hitter, will likely move into a middle attacker role, as well, to fill the gap left by Kusler’s graduation. As a left-handed hitter, Hansen’s most natural position has been on the right side, but Swenson said he likes the versatility the team gains by moving her into the middle.
“She’s tall enough, she’s athletic enough, she’s got a lot of experience,” Swenson said. “She played middle when she was younger. She is adjusting to it very quickly. It’s going to help, because now rather than just kind of being a one-zone blocker, she’s going to be able to block all along the net, because she’s got great instincts and great length and quickness. That’s going to help us out defensively a lot to have her blocking from pin to pin rather than just on the right side.”
Junior Morgan Falling and sophomore Asha Ehlers, both of whom gained varsity experience last season, will play outside hitter roles. Both have shown more aggressiveness and confidence in their roles during early practices, Swenson said.
A number of players are being looked at to fill back row positions, Swenson said, including sophomores Anna Sorgatz and Grace Holmgren, junior Izzy Culbertson, and seniors Grace Braaten and Ciarra Resmen. All saw at least some varsity playing time last season, but some might be looking at slightly different positions than they’ve played in the past as the coaching staff looks to fill gaps left by graduation and capitalize on individual strengths.
That will be important as the Dragons prepare for what is always a challenging regular-season schedule packed with Wright County Conference opponents. Swenson said he expects traditional favorites to again be strong this season, including Watertown-Mayer, Annandale and Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Dragons also will be tested by a tournament schedule that again includes a trip to Marshall to play in one of the top tournaments in the state Sept. 9-10.
“We’ll play a competitive schedule, but that’s the only way that we’re going to test what we have and identify things that we need to get better at,” Swenson said. “I’m looking forward to it, and it’s going to be fun to get going.”