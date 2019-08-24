School may not be in session yet, but the Hutchinson volleyball team is hard at work to school other teams on the court this fall. And for the first time since 2016, that journey begins at home.
For the previous two seasons, Hutchinson could not practice on its home gym until after Labor Day. Last year, with renovations being finished on the new gym, the Tigers did not host a game until October. This year they begin practice in their new facility, ready to hit the ground running.
“It’s nice to be familiar with the gym now,” senior Emma Olberg said. “It’s nice to practice here and get used to our surroundings before our first home game. Last year we had like a week or so before a game, so it’s nice.”
Olberg is one of seven seniors this year who form Hutchinson’s core group of players with varsity experience.
“We’ve all played together,” Emily Messner said, “so we know who goes for a ball and whatnot.”
“We’re more fit together and experienced together compared to last year,” Morgan Ellis said. “And I think, also, we have bits and pieces that we need. We have a good amount of height compared to other teams. We’re pretty lucky with that. We also have what’s needed in the back row.”
Six-footers Ellis, Grace Daak and Adri Rhoda give Hutchinson a sizeable front line for teams to contend against, but the Tigers need more than tall players to be successful.
“If you don’t work really hard with that height, it doesn’t mean anything,” head coach Dennis Piechowski said. “Little teams can beat you. … Having the height is a good thing. It’s tall, it puts us in a different perspective with other teams playing against us. So that should hopefully be … a benefit. We’ll see how it works.”
Daak and Ellis will likely be the middle hitters for Hutch, with Rhoda and Olberg playing as outside hitters. Michaela and Alyssa Stamer will each compete for turns as setters, while Messner will play libero. Junior Aubrey Brunkhorst will play right front and senior Ari Vos will also rotate in as a utility hitter.
“Her strength is probably serving,” Piechowski said of Vos, “If she can get consistent with it, she has a great serve.”
Last year the Tigers finished with an 18-11 overall record, concluding with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Prior Lake after winning the first two sets in the Section 2AAA playoffs. The returning Tigers are determined not to let a similar occurrence happen this year.
“We’re definitely going to have to better our game overall,” Daak said. “Work on having better runs and pushing through until we win each set, every time.”
A new addition to the section this year is Willmar, which pushes the section to 12 teams. The Cardinals are coming off three straight 20-win seasons. Section champion Shakopee won the consolation title at the state tournament.
Hutchinson returns as one of the top teams in the Wright County Conference East, going 4-1 last year for a second-place finish. New Prague returns as the conference champion, having gone undefeated in the WCC East. The Tigers are searching for their first conference title since 2015 and just their second since 2011.
“We always want to win the conference … (but) I never talk about winning the conference. I just simply say, ‘We’ve got to be the best team we can be that night,’” Piechowski said. “Really, our ultimate goal is to be the best volleyball team we can be at the end of the year. … We just scrimmaged Waconia (Tuesday). They’re going to be solid. They got everybody returning back from last year. New Prague has everyone coming back, too. … Hopefully, with our experience, we have a little bit more than we did last year.”
Even with rival teams returning their core players, the Tigers are confident that their squad is going to be tough to beat this season.
“I feel like we have all the pieces we’ve been needing,” Olberg said. “I think it helps that a lot of us are returning, so we have experience and everyone has gotten better throughout the summer.”